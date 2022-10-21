New Cards Teased in The Brothers’ War Video

Magic: the Gathering teased the art for several new cards of the incoming set The Brothers’ War. Read on to see what’s been revealed in the latest world-building video.

The latest Magic: the Gathering video on the world-building of The Brothers’ War gave us insight into what to expect for the upcoming set. Throughout the video, the art of several cards was shown, and we caught a glimpse of characters whose cards we can expect to see. No new cards were spoiled for the video, so we have yet to see the specific mechanics tied to any incoming cards for the set.

Earlier spoilers for the set have shown that both Urza and Mishra will receive cards that make use of the Meld mechanic, previously seen in the set Eldritch Moon. Based on the art previews, we can expect that Titania, the maro-sorcerer who protects the land of Argoth, will also be receiving a Meld card, although the card needed to meld with her is still unknown. We also saw previews of characters whose names were previously just mentioned in the names and flavor text of existing cards. One example of this is Ashnod, an artificer whose creations are made up of both the living and the dead. Another example is Gix, a Phyrexian praetor who was converted by Yawgmoth during the time of the war. Many other characters will also receive a moment in the spotlight, each receiving cards of their own.

Apart from characters, the video showed some snippets of what could potentially be Urza’s Tower, one of three lands that make up what is known as the “Urzatron” land cycle. While nothing is final yet, as the concept art of the structure was only shown and was not given a proper name, this could mean the return of the powerful “Urzatron” land cycle to Standard, as well as its introduction to Pioneer.

Finally, we saw the art for reprints that will be coming to the set. A notable reprint is Fauna Shaman, a green creature card that can be used to tutor other creature cards and works very well in Elf decks across different formats. Another set of reprints is the remaining painlands that were not in Dominaria United.

What happens in The Brothers’ War?

This particular set takes place after the events of Dominaria United. The planeswalkers are still reeling from their most recent battle with the Phyrexians, which saw the compleation of Ajani Goldmane and the death of Jaya Ballard. With the fate of the Multiverse at stake, the planeswalkers decide that in order to save the future, they must look into the past. To that end, Teferi will travel back in time and study the war between the brothers Urza and Mishra to learn more about how the Phyrexians were previously defeated.

Prerelease for The Brothers’ War will happen from November 11 – 17. The set will then be made available on both Magic: the Gathering Arena and Magic Online on November 15. Finally, the set will officially release to tabletop on November 18.

