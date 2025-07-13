The WNBA got a treat on Sunday afternoon when the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings faced off against each other. For some, it was less about the actual matchup and more about the two players going against each other, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. The two women have been selected No. 1 in the WNBA Draft in back-to-back years, and are considered some of the best young talent in the league.

Clark is in her second season and is breaking records left and right, while putting on a show anytime she's on the floor with her shooting and passing. As for Bueckers, this is her rookie season, and she's leading the class in points and assists per game.

During the game, cameras caught a moment where Clark was clapping, and Bueckers was looking back with a smile on her face. Both players have had battles in the past during their college days, so it's no surprise that they had that competitive interaction.

The Fever did win the game 102-83, and they were clicking on both sides of the ball. The Fever have been up and down this season, but with Clark back healthy, they should be able to get into a rhythm soon. For the Wings, they are still trying to figure things out with a young team, and the hope is that they can get things to click as well.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers face off in first WNBA matchup

As far as individual stats, Bueckers finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Clark finished with 14 points and 13 assists. When asked about her matchup against Clark, Bueckers kept it simple on the goal that both of them have when they're on the floor.

“We're two competitors who just want to win, Bueckers said.

Weeks ago, Bueckers was asked about Clark and the respect she has for, handling the expectations that are thrown on her.

“I would just say, like, she handles it with grace,” Bueckers told reporters. “The pressure that she's put on every single night to perform at the level that she does… It's inhumane really to expect people to be perfect and to not have off games or off nights. If she doesn't go, like, eight-for-ten from three, like, people are questioning things. It's unfair to have to deal with that. But I'm sure she has a great team around her and great people to help her.”