With the MLB Draft approaching soon, ESPN has released their final mock draft on where they think the young prospects could find themselves by the end of the night. For the Colorado Rockies, they predicted that they would draft the son of a former player they selected in 1998.

“There has been some waffling late in the process from sources who think maybe the Rockies wouldn't pay the overslot price to get Holliday down here — but much of what I hear very late in the process is wrong or intentional misinformation, so I'll stick with what I've been hearing for a literal year,” ESPN wrote.

“I think the other options for Colorado if Holliday doesn't get here are all college pitchers: Anderson, Arnold, and Witherspoon, with Willits and Arquette getting some mentions,” ESPN continued.