Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz wasted no time after their epic French Open final to give tennis fans another Grand Slam final between them. The Wimbledon final on Sunday didn't quite have the same drama that the Roland Garros final did as Sinner closed it out in four sets to win his first title at the All England Club.

Overcoming that loss in the Roland Garros final, where Sinner had three championship points before serving for the title and getting broken and losing in a final set tiebreak, would have been a very tall task for many. However, Sinner went right back to work and has now been rewarded with a Wimbledon title just a few weeks later.

After winning the title in London on Sunday, Sinner talked about how he got over that crushing loss so quickly to bring home his fourth major.

"I'm just so grateful that I'm healthy and I have great people around me" ♥️ After his defeat against Carlos Alcaraz at Roland-Garros, Jannik Sinner fought to come back stronger at #Wimbledon – and that he did 👏

“I hd a very tough loss in Paris, but at the end of the day it doesn't really matter how you win or lose,” Sinner said. “Especially in important tournaments, you just have to understand what you did wrong and you have to work on that. That's what we did. We tried to accept the loss adjust kept working and this is for sure one of the reasons why I hold this trophy here.

“I'm just so grateful that I'm healthy and have great people around me which is the most important part and having this trophy with me means a lot.”

On Sunday, Jannik Sinner found himself in an almost identical position to the one he was in at Roland Garros. The Italian served for the fourth set and the championship, and after dropping serve at 15 in Paris, he played a flawless game sealed with a service winner to slam the door in this one.

The World No. 1 has become known for his mental strength and unflappability throughout his very young career, but rebounding from that loss in Paris to win the very next major over the same player takes that to an even higher level.