As the Columbus Blue Jackets endure another miserable National Hockey League campaign, interim general manager John Davidson will be busy in his new role ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline. Now last place in the Eastern Conference, not many players on the roster will be safe from trade speculation.
Ivan Provorov, who was brought over from the Philadelphia Flyers last year, is no exception, with The Fourth Period reporting that Davidson is taking calls on the Russian D-man.
“The Blue Jackets are open to exploring trade scenarios involving some of their players who are signed beyond this season, as the likes of Provorov, forward Sean Kuraly, defenceman Andrew Peeke, blueliner Jake Bean, and goalie Elvis Merzlikins have seen their names swirl around the trade winds,” wrote TFP late on Tuesday.
“Reports surfaced in early-January, well before the Blue Jackets fired GM Jarmo Kekalainen, that Columbus was willing to take calls on Provorov. The Blue Jackets could retain part of Provorov’s remaining contract to help maximize their return and also assist a cap-strapped team.”
Provorov would certainly help a contender, although he hasn't played postseason hockey since 2019-20 as a member of the Flyers. He was good for eight points in 16 games in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, helping Philly come within one win of the Eastern Conference Final.
Blue Jackets should be trying to trade basically everyone
With Columbus continuing to look to the future, it seems obvious that they will sell as many pieces as possible to return to contention sometime in the next few seasons.
Provorov was acquired over the offseason in a three-way trade, and is in the fifth year of a six-year, $40.5 million contract with a cap hit of just $4.7 million due to the Los Angeles Kings taking on some of his salary.
That's a decent AAV for a player who isn't a rental, and Davidson should be looking to maximize the potential return for the former No. 7 overall pick. Both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers are interested in acquiring Provorov, who doesn't have any trade protection, per TFP.
Over 57 games in Ohio, Ivan Provorov has been good for five goals and 26 points. The Blue Jackets are in the Big Apple to take on the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.