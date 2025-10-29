Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying one of the most dominant stretches of his career to begin the 2025-26 season, and after witnessing what he has achieved over the last 13 years, that is saying something. The Greek Freak looks extremely motivated and bears no resemblance to a man who is seeking employment elsewhere. Although he has never formally requested a trade, many people continue to anticipate a possible exit out of Cream City. The Big Apple has been marked as the top destination.

It was reported that Antetokounmpo would prefer to play for the New York Knicks if he was dealt, causing many fans to run wild with speculation. The buzz surrounding a potential union with NYC ramped up when the Bucks welcomed in the Knickerbockers for an Eastern Conference clash on Tuesday night. The 2021 NBA Finals MVP torched the visitors for 37 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal, leading Milwaukee to a 121-111 victory.

Following the spectacular display, Antetokounmpo was asked about the New York rumor. He is firmly focused on once again climbing the mountaintop with the Bucks.

“Who said that? I'm here representing my team,” the seven-time All-NBA First-Team selection told reporters, via the SNY Knicks Videos X account, after shooting a remarkably efficient 16-of-22 from the field. “And that's it. We beat the Knicks. That's what matters right now… I didn't read that article, try to stay away from all the rumors… That doesn't concern me one bit.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is saying exactly what everyone expects him to, but fans will appreciate the sentiment just the same. The 30-year-old's actions reiterate his loyalty to Milwaukee. He exclaimed the words “this is my city” after an exciting sequence in the third quarter, electrifying the Fiserv Forum and his teammates. Antetokounmpo is surely aware of the huge opportunity that stands in front of the Bucks.

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are each missing their franchise keystones, and the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers both have to prove they can reach the Finals. No. 34 and Milwaukee know what it takes to raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy. They clearly do not take kindly to being overlooked in the East. Antetokounmpo made a strong statement on and off the floor.