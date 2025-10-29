It takes some special character for any team to bounce back from a loss that was as heartbreaking as the one the Toronto Blue Jays took on Monday night when they lost Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 18 innings. But the Blue Jays have made it this far in the postseason for a reason.

They do not give up and they have their eyes on the prize. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was very much locked in on Tuesday, as he led the Blue Jays offense en route to a 6-2 win over the Dodgers to even up the series. Guerrero even hit a two-run home run off of Shohei Ohtani in the top of the third inning to give the Blue Jays a lead that they would not relinquish.

The Blue Jays star was just a nuisance on the night for the Dodgers to deal with — going 2-4 on the night with one walk to go along with his long ball and two RBIs. And Guerrero, who was born in Canada which makes him a citizen by berth, dedicated that Game 4 win to the city of Toronto and, by extension, his home nation.

“That’s what I always try to do. Compete for my city. Compete for the team. When you compete, something good happens,” Guerrero told Hazel Mae of Sportsnet following the Blue Jays' Game 4 win, via Omer Osman on X (formerly Twitter). “We’ll try to win tomorrow, I want you guys to be loud for Game 6 when we get home.”

Indeed, this Game 4 win guarantees that the 2025 World Series will at least return to Rogers Centre for Game 6. Blue Jays fans have been some of the loudest and most vocal supporters, and the atmosphere once the series shifts back to Toronto will be electric especially if the Blue Jays head back home with a 3-2 series lead.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. comes up huge for the Blue Jays

Superstars shine the brightest when the stakes are at their highest, and Guerrero certainly answered the call for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The last thing the Blue Jays needed was to be on the receiving end of yet another brilliant Shohei Ohtani start, but Guerrero started the process of chasing Ohtani out of the game. They ended up scoring four earned runs off of Ohtani, and two more off their bullpen.

Guerrero will have to come up huge yet again, this time against Blake Snell. He went 1-2 against Snell in Game 1 with a walk in three plate appearances.