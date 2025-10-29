The New York Knicks entered Fiserv Forum hoping to build on their early-season rhythm, but the Milwaukee Bucks had other plans. A 121-111 defeat exposed some offensive flaws — and Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t shy away from responsibility. The All-Star forward addressed reporters after one of his toughest nights in a Knicks uniform, scoring just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting as Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Bucks to victory.

SNYtv’s Ian Begley took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, posting a clip of Towns addressing the loss and owning his struggles against Milwaukee, which pulled away behind Antetokounmpo’s standout 37-point performance.

“I gotta do whatever is needed to win. I pressed a little bit too much today [in the second half]. I didn't do what we needed to do to win tonight. That's on me and I take full responsibility for that”

"I gotta do whatever is needed to win. I pressed a little bit too much today [in the second half]. I didn't do what we needed to do to win tonight. That's on me and I take full responsibility for that"

The admission from the former Minnesota Timberwolves big man, now in his 11th NBA season, reflected a level of maturity that stood out in the team’s locker room.

The Knicks vs. Bucks matchup initially looked like it would come down to the wire. Brunson erupted for 36 points on 14-of-25 shooting and kept the offense flowing until a late groin tweak slowed him down. The brief scare appeared minor but underscored just how vital the superstar point guard is to the team’s rhythm.

Despite the setback, the former University of Kentucky standout pulled down 12 rebounds and remained active on the defensive end. His offensive rhythm never materialized, serving as a reminder that even in his second year with New York, adjusting to life as a complementary scorer continues to be a work in progress after spending years as Minnesota’s go-to option before Anthony Edwards’ emergence.

The night may have ended in defeat, but the message carried weight. In a city where every possession is magnified, Towns’ accountability stood out as a step toward trust and cohesion. For a Knicks team still shaping its identity and chasing consistency, that level of honesty matters. It can build the kind of foundation that lasts deep into the season. Come spring, it may define who they truly are. The team sits at 2-2 just four games into the new NBA campaign. They’re still learning how to win together under the bright lights of New York after making their longest postseason run of the 21st century last year.