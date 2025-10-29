When the Golden State Warriors pulled off a big trade that got them Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat back in August, the expectation was that he would be a chief running mate for superstar sniper Stephen Curry.

But Butler is also showing why this season that he can also be the main man on the court — just like he used to in his previous stops. That was the case on Tuesday night, when the former Marquette Golden Eagles star paced the Dubs in scoring on their way to an easy 98-79 victory over James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Butler was extremely efficient in his shooting against the Clippers, as he went 9-for-12 from the field and 3-for-4 from behind the arc for 21 points. He was not able to get to the line, which was surprising given his reputation for having a high free-throw rate, but in any case, Butler reached a huge milestone during the third quarter of the contest.

With his putback off a miss by Golden State big man Al Horford late in the quarter, Butler became the newest member of the 16,000-point club in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler eclipsed 16,000 points on this putback 💯pic.twitter.com/ojdXo5zw3C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2025

The Warriors entered the Clippers game with the 36-year-old Butler needing just 16 points to hit the 16,000-point mark.

Butler is also now among the several other active players who have scored at least that many points in their NBA careers. Of course, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James leads them all with 42,184 points. Others with at least 16,000 points in the league are the likes of Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, the Clippers' Harden, Russell Westbrook of the Sacramento Kings, Butler's current teammate, Curry, and another Kings star in DeMar DeRozan.

As for the Warriors, they are 4-1 through five games in the regular season and 2-0 since picking up a 139-119 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday. Jimmy Butler and Golden State will rest up their bodies this Wednesday before getting back to action for a two-game road trip that begins on Thursday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.