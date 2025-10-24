Yegor Chinakhov has not enjoyed his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets since he was drafted. But when Chinakhov requested a trade from the Blue Jackets, the assumption was that he would be gone soon. Despite the Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, and Detroit Red Wings showing interest in the former first-round pick, no deals have been made. TSN's Pierre LeBrun revealed recent details about the trade speculation.

“More and more calls coming in on Yegor Chinakhov,” LeBrun revealed. “Among the teams that we have believe have checked in …the Maple Leafs, Detroit, Florida, Buffalo…for sure the Flames. The Jackets don't wanna dump this guy.”

LeBrun further revealed that 26 scouts were in attendance when the Blue Jackets played the Colorado Avalanche last week. Significantly, the former first-round draft pick has only played in three games this season, toiling around on the fourth line. So far, he has an assist with three shots on goal, two hits, and two blocks.

LeBrun stated that Rick Komarow, Chinakhov's new agent, had been permitted the Jackets to speak to other teams. However, the Jackets are also hesitant to part ways with Chinakhov unless they can get something tangible in return.

“The Jackets don't want to just dump this guy because he's asked for a trade,” LeBrun added. “They want to make a hockey deal. They're not looking for draft picks, and frankly, they feel they're one injury away in their top nine from needing him in a more meaningful way.”

The Blue Jackets drafted Chinakhov 20th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. At the time, the team believed he was a major part of their future and someone who could have helped them get to the next level. However, Chinakhov has been frustrated with the team and his role on it.

Chinakhov is not the only prospect who is in trade rumors, as Rangers top prospect Brennan Othmann is also potentially on the block. If the Rangers feel the need, they could make a deal with the Jackets, and both teams could help one another. For now, Chinakhov remains a member of the Blue Jackets, as they attempt to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.