The Vegas Golden Knights continue to struggle mightily in the back half of 2023-24, and general manager Kelly McCrimmon addressed his team's offensive woes by bringing Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha into the fold on Tuesday. But that doesn't mean that he isn't still trying to land the headliner of NHL Trade Deadline season: Jake Guentzel.
The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar is almost certain to be dealt out of Pennsylvania for the first time in his career, as the Pens remain on the outside looking in for an Eastern Conference wildcard berth.
But according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, a Guentzel-Golden Knights trade is seeming less and less likely ahead of Friday's deadline.
“Vegas certainly seemed like a logical destination for Guentzel, and no question the Golden Knights had talks with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they don’t appear to be in the mix as much anymore — and not just because they acquired Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. The Knights could still try to add another forward before Friday’s deadline,” asserted the insider on Tuesday.
“Colleague Chris Johnston tweeted Tuesday that he’s heard the Vancouver Canucks are considering flipping Elias Lindholm to the Boston Bruins as a way to get to Guentzel both cap-wise and asset-wise. The Bruins were one of the teams that tried with the Calgary Flames on Lindholm before he got shipped to Vancouver on Jan. 31. And well, it hasn’t gone swimmingly for Lindholm in Vancouver.”
Price may be too high for Golden Knights to acquire Jake Guentzel
Although the Canucks remain heavily in on Guentzel, it's not impossible that McCrimmon could still swing a trade for the big fish of deadline season. But the superstar is not going to come cheap, and Vegas may not be willing to give up an arm and a leg for a rental.
“The package sought by the Penguins depends on the suitor but past trades involving Bo Horvat last year and Claude Giroux two years ago are comparables to look at. And even Lindholm this season,” continued LeBrun.
“A clutch playoff performer, the Penguins should get what they want or close to in this transaction, regardless of where Guentzel lands. The market is overloaded with forwards, and it feels like a buyers’ market. But in this particular case, you’re talking about the top of the rental food chain.”
One thing is for certain; Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is not going to give up Jake Guentzel for anything less than an absolute haul. And that could be for a rental player who may only play a few months in whatever city he is traded to.
It'll be intriguing to see where Guentzel ends up — whether sunny Las Vegas or elsewhere — come Mar. 8.