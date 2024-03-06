The Las Vegas Golden Knights are having another good season and they are looking to make another postseason push toward the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights have been having some issues on offense, however, and on Tuesday they acquired Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals in a trade. The Golden Knights are hoping to see those issues improve with the addition of Mantha.
Anthony Mantha is heading to the Golden Knights from Washington, and the Capitals are getting two draft picks in exchange. This is a solid pickup for the Golden Knights.
“The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Anthony Mantha from Washington,” Darren Dreger said in a tweet.
This isn't the first time that Mantha has been traded as he came to the Capitals from the Detroit Red Wings. He was set to become a free agent this summer, so he knew he would likely be on the move again soon. He recently reflected back on his first trade and how this time around, things are a little different.
“It’s a little different this year, I would say,” Mantha said, according to an article from Russian Machine Never Breaks . “My first trade, I wasn’t quite expecting anything of it. I obviously didn’t have a wife or daughter also at that time. I was with Caitlyn, don’t get me wrong, but it’s just a little different with a daughter in play and the unknown. Obviously, you just never know, but I try to go day by day and do my best, play for this team — that’s who I’m playing for right now — and I’m focused on winning games here, being a good teammate and that’s all I can do.”
Mantha is having his best season in awhile with the Capitals, and the Golden Knights are ready for that to come over to Las Vegas. This season, Mantha has 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points. That is his best total since the 2019-20 season, and the year is obviously still going.
The Golden Knights are currently in third place in the Pacific division and they are in sixth place in their conference. They need to finish the season strong to get into the playoffs.