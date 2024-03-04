There were a few blockbuster deals that highlighted 2023 NHL Trade Deadline season, but it's hard to call the day itself truly chaotic. Most of the big trades happened long before Mar. 3, 2023 — like Bo Horvat going from the Canucks to the Islanders, Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko getting shipped to the Big Apple, and Timo Meier moving from San Jose to New Jersey.
Only 19 swaps involving 34 players actually went down on deadline day, and the hope is that that number will increase this time around. Based on the lack of trades ahead of the 2024 deadline, it certainly could.
Elias Lindholm is no longer on the market after he was traded from Calgary to Vancouver earlier this season. The same can be said for his longtime teammate Chris Tanev, who was acquired by Dallas in the most significant move since the All-Star break. And Sean Monahan, who found his game in Montreal, is now calling Winnipeg home — at least for the rest of this season. Those are the big moves that have been made thus far.
That means there are likely a ton of impactful players getting a change of scenery, and the actual day of the 2024 deadline should be, well, chaotic. Probably not as chaotic as 2022, when 32 trades were made involving 52 players and 26 draft picks. Or 2020, when the same amount of deals were agreed to, including 55 players and 22 picks.
But it's not impossible that 2024 could see similar numbers; there are no shortage of names on the trade block. Pittsburgh Penguins lifer Jake Guentzel is the headliner, but expect a ton of big fish to be on the move, including Ducks teammates Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano, Flames D-man Noah Hanifin, Senators sniper Vladimir Tarasenko and Sharks power forward Anthony Duclair. Just to name a few.
We've studied the trade boards for months, but it's finally time for the GMs to take centre stage and turn the phone calls into trade calls. I'm quite interested in two players who are on the fence in Pavel Buchnevich and Tyler Toffoli. Both are excellent top-six forwards who would look great playing for a Stanley Cup contender, which neither the Blues nor the Devils are in 2023-24. But will potential suitors be able to pay the astronomical asking price? We'll find out this week.
In his final NHL trade board before the deadline, The Athletic's Chris Johnston threw out 50 names, and how about all 50 of them get moved? Give the people what they want. As we keep learning at the NHL Trade Deadline, (almost) no one is safe, whether you're on a contender or a bottom-feeder. And Friday figures to be another memorable day in the hockey world. But with four sleeps to go until the big day, let's get caught up on the latest edition of ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings first.
Oh, and if you forgot who got traded last year, here's a good reminder ahead of another week of chaos:
Previous 2023-24 NHL Power Rankings: Week 20 | Week 19 | Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3| Week 2 | Week 1
1. Florida Panthers (+1)
After seeing what a fully healthy, motivated Florida Panthers squad was capable of last postseason, we're again witnessing it in the back half of the 2023-24 campaign. The Cats have busted out of the cage, they've escaped from the zoo, and they're leaving nothing but chaos in their wake. What I'm trying to say is, the Panthers are the best team in the National. And that's not really a secret anymore. They've won four in a row, 10 of 11 and 14 of 16 to reclaim the top spot in the President's Trophy race. Matthew Tkachuk is fully back looking like a superstar, Sam Reinhart is on pace to score nearly 60 goals (!), and Sergei Bobrovsky is putting together one of his best regular-seasons of all time. And that is saying a TON. Not to mention, Brandon Montour is up to a ridiculous 13 points in his last seven games.
Absolutely everything is going right in South Beach, and this should be considered the Stanley Cup favorite as April quickly approaches. It'll be intriguing to see if GM Bill Zito tries to make a splash at the deadline, or trusts this roster to make another deep playoff run. There are a ton of exceptional NHL teams heating up at the perfect time, but none more so than the powerhouse Panthers.
2. New York Rangers (-1)
If Matt Rempe and the Rangers had beaten Ryan Reaves and the Maple Leafs in their last game of Week 20, they probably would have spent another week at the peak of ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings. But after a 4-3 shootout defeat, it was time for the Cats to reclaim the top spot. The Blueshirts are still surging, suffering just two defeats in 13 tries going back to Jan. 27. They remain in the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, with a manageable six-point lead on the Hurricanes, and remain just two points back in the President's Trophy race. The Rangers and Panthers are the teams to beat in the conference, and no one would be too surprised if the two juggernauts were to meet in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. But that's a long way away, and GM Chris Drury needs to add another forward or two to this group to help replace Blake Wheeler and Filip Chytil. Could a Frank Vatrano reunion be in the cards on Friday? He was a critical piece of a deep New York playoff run in 2022.
3. Winnipeg Jets (+2)
The Jets continue to look fantastic as of late, reclaiming the Central Division lead and jumping back to the top-three in the NHL Power Rankings. It makes perfect sense considering Winnipeg has won nine of 11 games dating back to Feb. 10. Connor Hellebuyck remains masterful as the starter, but Stanley Cup champion Laurent Brossoit has also been well above-average in his rare starts. Sean Monahan has turned into a fantastic addition, with eight goals and nine points in 12 games since being traded from the Canadiens. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will probably look to improve the roster even more ahead of Friday's deadline, but this is already looking like a squad that is well-prepared for the postseason. It also helps that they've gotten nearly fully healthy for the stretch run.
4. Vancouver Canucks (-1)
Once a fixture in ClutchPoints' top-three, the Canucks are in the midst of their worst stretch of 2023-24 to fall to No. 4 in the NHL Power Rankings. Not ideal for a team that is still first place in the Western Conference, but Vancouver fans were given one enormous thing to cheer about last week. And it wasn't a much-tighter-than-it-should-have-been 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Sunday night. No, it's superstar Elias Pettersson putting pen to paper and remaining a Canuck for at least the next eight seasons. Absolutely massive for British Columbia, especially as it looked at one point like the Swede might actually be considering moving on. With that in the rearview, the squad needs to dial in. With six losses in eight tries since Feb. 17 — five of them in regulation — the Pacific Division lead on the Oilers has shrunk to nine points, but Edmonton has a full four games in hand. That race is going to come down to the wire, and the caliber of hockey Vancouver is playing lately is not going to do it. The playoffs are a sure thing; winning the division, not so much. It's Canucks-Kings in LA on Tuesday night.
5. Boston Bruins (-1)
The tough times continue in Beantown; the Bruins are down to the No. 5 slot in the NHL Power Rankings for the first time in a long, long while. The B's have lost four of five games, and one of them was actually in regulation in Week 20. Boston started the week by going past regulation with Seattle — not surprising at all — and losing in a shootout. They bounced back with just their fourth win in February (in their last game of the month), edging out the Golden Knights 5-4 in a game they led 3-0. Overall, still not encouraging, and Linus Ullmark continues to struggle between the pipes. Whether that will make him more or less to likely to get traded on Friday is up in the air, but it's Jeremy Swayman's net now. And he should be in goal for two crucial games against the Leafs this week, along with home tilts against the Oilers and Penguins.
6. Dallas Stars (no change)
The Stars continue to look good, if not great, evidenced by a 2-0-1 week that saw the team secure five of a possible eight points. It's interesting how Dallas hammered Nashville 9-2 on Feb. 15, and the two teams have gone in different directions as a result. The Preds are on an absolute heater, while the Stars have lost six of nine. On the bright side, they ended Week 20 with two straight victories, impressively beating the division-leading Jets 4-1 before taking care of the lowly Sharks in a shootout. An overtime loss to the Islanders and a regulation one to the Avalanche to start the week is less encouraging, but Dallas remains tied for the No. 1 spot in the Central Division, al though they've played three more games than the Jets. You know what would really help this team? A player like defensive stalwart Chris Tanev, who will be making his Dallas debut in Week 21.
7. Toronto Maple Leafs (no change)
The Maple Leafs are in the midst of their best stretch of 2023-24, and although it didn't lead to a jump in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 21, this club is close to the top-five. And that has not been the case for most of the campaign. Following a season-high seven game winning streak, Toronto lost to Vegas at home on Tuesday, a disappointing result against a team that continues to flounder in 2024. But Auston Matthews' squad proved it was just a blip by doubling up the Coyotes two nights later and finishing the week with a hard-fought shootout win over the Rangers on Hockey Night in Canada. Make that nine wins in 10 tries for the Leafs, who are making a late surge. The problem is, two of the best teams in the NHL stand between them and the Atlantic Division crown. And although the Bruins are struggling mightily, the Panthers — as we've seen — are not. Despite the torrid pace, Toronto is eight points back of Florida with 22 games to go.
8. Edmonton Oilers (no change)
Like the Leafs, the Oilers are staying pat in the NHL Power Rankings despite a great week. After three consecutive losses in the last weeks of February, the Oil are back to their winning ways. Edmonton played four contests in Week 20 and picked up a full eight points to return to No. 2 in the Pacific Division. And the Canucks are within striking distance. Connor McDavid's club beat the Kings, Blues and Kraken, and put an exclamation point on the final game of the week by crushing the Penguins — and their fading playoff hopes — 6-1 on Sunday night. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard were both excellent, and goaltending is not looking to be a problem at all in Alberta as of late. Although they didn't jump up the NHL Power Rankings in Week 21 — it wasn't exactly the hardest strength of schedule — there's potential for Edmonton to surge up the standings down the stretch. Another four-game week begins in Massachusetts on Monday.
9. Colorado Avalanche (+1)
Valeri Nichushkin was cleared by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to return to practice, and he could make his return to game action as soon as Monday night. That will be an enormous boost to an Avalanche team that won two of three games in Week 20 to remain in the running for the Central Division crown. A 5-1 shellacking of the Stars was a wonderful way to begin, as was a Justus Annunen coming out party — his first NHL shutout — in a 5-0 victory over the Hawks. A 5-1 beatdown at the hands of a Predators was a tough way to end it, but Nashville has won eight in a row and are looking more like Stanley Cup contenders than just playoff hopefuls at this point. For Colorado, it's been tough to establish meaningful momentum in 2024, with the team playing just over .500 hockey over the last few weeks. But with Artturi Lehkonen back and Nichushkin soon to join him, and another trade deadline of buying approaching, this club should be well-equipped for the stretch run.
10. Carolina Hurricanes (-1)
It was another solid week in Raleigh — well, right until the end. After back-to-back road wins in Minnesota and Columbus, the Canes were up 3-0 on the Jets, at home, with a chance to make it a perfect 3-0 set on Saturday. But Carolina stumbled in front of the home crowd at PNC Arena, allowing Winnipeg to score five unanswered goals in the third period in a 5-3 L. Yikes. A 2-1 week overall is still solid, but it won't help them make up any ground on the surging Rangers, who remain six points up as of Monday. The Canes are off until Thursday, before playing three games in four days starting with a visit from the Habs.
11. Nashville Predators (+4)
Last week, the Predators occupied the No. 15 spot in ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings, while the Central Division-rival Wild were one back at No. 16. It goes to show how much can change in seven days; Nashville is up four spots as the surge continues, while Minnesota is down an equal four to the No. 20 slot after three straight losses. The Preds crushed the Wild 5-1 on Thursday, one of three wins in Week 20 to make it eight straight victories for the hottest team in the National. Roman Josi has entered the Norris Trophy conversation, and he must be considered a favorite after the insane level he's played at over the last few weeks. Who's to say that a team that's now 35-25-2 can't challenge for a top-three spot in the division? They're just seven points back of the Avalanche for No. 3 as the heater continues into March.
12. Detroit Red Wings (no change)
The Red Wings have been phenomenal since the calendar turned, scoring more goals than almost every other NHL club since the start of 2024. But after six consecutive victories for Patrick Kane and Detroit — including an 8-3 shellacking of the Capitals on Tuesday — the Wings ran into two hot goalies at the end of Week 20. Ilya Sorokin led the Isles to a 5-3 win, Sergei Bobrovsky propelled a 4-0 Panthers shutout victory, and the week ended with two tough defeats in Motown. The big picture is still positive, but the hold on an Eastern Conference wildcard spot is precarious, and the Red Wings will be looking for better fortune on the road this week. And they'll have to do it without star Dylan Larkin, who will devastatingly miss at least the next couple of games for Detroit.
13. Los Angeles Kings (no change)
The Kings have got their mojo back, and just in time. Dec. 28 – Jan. 28 was one of the worst months in franchise history, with LA losing 14 times in 16 tries. But the California dwellers look to be all the way back, with nine wins in 13 games since. Anze Kopitar and co. started the week with two tough 4-2 losses to the Oilers and Flames, but bounced back with 5-1 victories over the Canucks and Devils. Four games, two identical scores. The Kings continue occupying the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference, but the red-hot Predators are as close as can be, having played two more games with the same amount of points. Los Angeles will be at Crypto.com Arena for all of Week 21, hosting the Canucks, Senators and Stars.
14. Tampa Bay Lightning (-3)
The Lightning probably don't deserve such a dramatic fall in the NHL Power Rankings, but they haven't played encouraging hockey at all over the last two weeks of February. Tampa Bay has played just under .500 hockey, as a matter of fact, not gaining any ground on the Leafs or Bruins in the Atlantic Division yet managing to hold onto the final wildcard berth in the conference. But they're only six points up on the Islanders, who have three games in hand. The postseason is far from a lock for the Bolts, who need to find some better results down the stretch to avoid falling out of the playoff picture altogether. Only two games in Week 21 for Tampa, hosting Calgary on Thursday and Philly on Saturday.
15. Vegas Golden Knights (-1)
The gradual slide down the NHL Power Rankings continues for the Golden Knights, once a fixture in the No. 1 spot and now barely in the top half of the league. How the mighty have fallen — both literally and figuratively — this season. Vegas has been decimated by injuries, losing Mark Stone right as Shea Theodore returned and continuing to play without superstar Jack Eichel. Calling his return crucial is an understatement; the Knights have lost two in a row and five of seven, and continue to flounder in February. A 7-2 beatdown by the Sabres on Saturday only exacerbated the problems this team is facing right now, and this isn't looking at all like a Stanley Cup contender. Monday's tilt with the lowly Blue Jackets feels like a must-win, especially if Eichel is back in the lineup.
16. Philadelphia Flyers (+2)
Just above .500 hockey in February has been good enough for the Flyers to hold onto the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division, but that lead has shrunk to just five points on the suddenly surging Islanders. Philly has less points than both wildcard teams in the Eastern Conference, and a fall out of a top-three spot in the division could also spell their doom in playoff contention. But the Flyers had a decent Week 20, beating the Lightning and Senators, while losing to the Capitals in between. A couple more 2-1 weeks could be good enough for a spot in the dance come April, but that's easier said than done. Philly is in Missouri to play the Blues on Monday.
17. Calgary Flames (+3)
For the first time this season, the Flames have won five games in a row. And it's got to be making GM Craig Conroy's head spin. Here's a team that is just seven points back of the final Western Conference playoff spot, and looking poised to challenge for a postseason berth right until the end. But that doesn't change the UFA status of a few key pieces of the roster, and Conroy has to be thinking about the future. Veteran stalwart Chris Tanev was already shipped to the Stars last week, and Noah Hanifin is also likely in his last five days as a Calgary Flame. Can this roster keep winning even without those two key defenders? The way Jacob Markstrom is playing — he probably won't be getting traded — it's definitely possible. There's not much room for error, but the fact remains, the Flames are playing great hockey lately.
18. New Jersey Devils (-1)
Another week of middling hockey for the Devils, who have fallen to eight points back of the Bolts for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. New Jersey has lost three of four games, one of them a brutal 4-3 defeat to a very poor Ducks team. This level of hockey just isn't good enough in Newark, and with each week that passes, this looks less and less like a postseason contender. Jack Hughes is back to his old self, but not even he can drag this team to W's lately. After falling to 30-27-4, each of the last 21 games are going to be critical for this club. GM Tom Fitzgerald needs to trade for a goalie ahead of the deadline, but it might already be too late.
19. St. Louis Blues (no change)
The Blues were looking like a playoff lock at the end of January, but after playing under .500 hockey for almost all of February, they've fallen out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. That's how tight the margin of error is, especially in a Central Division that has emerged into one of the best in hockey. St. Louis dropped three games in a row before getting back on the right track against the Wild to end the week, but the damage is being done with every loss. The Blues are now 31-26-3 and seven points back of the final wildcard berth — it's not looking great. Will we see Pavel Buchnevich get traded again on Friday?
20. Minnesota Wild (-4)
The Wild can't afford any mistakes at this critical juncture of the season, but they made three of them in Week 20. And it was almost four, which would have cost them even more than the four spots they plummeted in the NHL Power Rankings. After scoring just four total goals in three critical losses to the Hurricanes, Predators and Blues, Minnesota was a period away from the thing that would have basically ended all playoff hope: a loss to the last-place Sharks. But Kirill Kaprizov saved the day, scoring a hat trick in a tight 4-3 win over lowly San Jose. That victory was absolutely huge, as will each of the team's last 20 contests. Now eight points back of a playoff spot, there's almost no more room for error.
21. Washington Capitals (+2)
After struggling all through January and not looking anything close to a playoff team in the East, the Capitals really turned things on in the back half of February. By winning five of seven games, Washington quickly returned to postseason contention, and the goals were coming in droves — both for Alex Ovechkin and his teammates. But with a ton of positive momentum on their side and a mouthwatering home matchup against the lowly Coyotes on tap Sunday, the Caps posted a dud to end the week. They still get a bump up the NHL Power Rankings, but if they hope to remain in the hunt, they can't be losing 5-2 at home to Arizona. It's a light seven days in the nation's capital in terms of schedule, with just two games on tap, but not in terms of matchups. Thursday vs. the Penguins is a monumental clash for both clubs.
22. Seattle Kraken (no change)
Joey Daccord was once the answer for the Kraken in 2023-24, but he didn't play a single game in Week 20. Instead, it looks like Philipp Grubauer has retaken the net in Seattle. He was excellent over three straight starts, giving up just five total goals in games against the Bruins, Penguins and Oilers. He beat Boston 4-3 in a shootout, shutout Pittsburgh in a 33-save masterclass, and dropped a tight 2-1 decision to Edmonton. Overall, not bad at all for the 32-year-old. This has still been a .500 team for much of the season, and nine points still separate the Kraken from a playoff spot. The work continues with a back-to-back in Calgary and Winnipeg to start a new week.
23. Buffalo Sabres (+1)
The Sabres are playing some of their best hockey of the season, demonstrated by a stretch that saw Buffalo win five of six games between Feb. 21-Mar. 1. This team was oh-so-close to making it three wins in a row for the second time this month, but blew a 2-1 third period lead against the Jets on Sunday night. Still, the Sabres beat the Lightning and Golden Knights, the latter against a Vegas team that is still without longtime Sabre Jack Eichel. It's still a steep hill to climb, with 10 points in the way of a wildcard berth, but the play as of late has been encouraging. Buffalo is on the road in Week 21, visiting Toronto on Wednesday night and Nashville 24 hours later.
24. New York Islanders (+2)
The Islanders righted the ship in Week 20, overcoming a five-losses-in-six-games stretch by coming out victorious in all three of their contests. New York utilized three excellent Ilya Sorokin performances, beating the Stars, Red Wings and Bruins in what was a very tough schedule. They also scored 13 goals along the way, which is quite encouraging. The Isles are back into contention in the Eastern Conference in a big way; Patrick Roy's club is now just six points back of the final wildcard spot. A crucial West Coast road trip begins on Thursday, preceded by a tilt with the Blues on Tuesday night.
25. Pittsburgh Penguins (-4)
Sidney Crosby said he was going to do everything he could to will the Penguins into the playoffs, and one of the greatest players of all time is doing everything he can. But after Pittsburgh won three games in a row to create a bit of hope, the team dropped three consecutive in the final four days of Week 20, getting beat by Seattle, Calgary and Edmonton to end a four-game road trip. That was a devastating blow to razor-thin playoff hopes, and No. 87 can only do so much. Now 27-24-8 and a full 10 points back of the final berth in the Eastern Conference, we're entering miracle territory in Pennsylvania. At this point, the question must not be whether or not Jake Guentzel will be traded, but where.
26. Montreal Canadiens (+1)
The wheels have fully fallen off in Montreal, which is disappointing as the Canadiens were hanging around the Eastern Conference playoff race for most of the 2023-24 campaign. That cannot be said anymore, as the Habs are mired in a stretch that's seen the club lose seven of eight games to fall to 23-28-10 and second-last place in the Atlantic Division. That's 16 points back of the final wildcard spot, and any chances of a postseason berth have been fully dashed. Montreal got the better of Arizona to start the week, before a difficult Florida road trip saw the squad drop back-to-back 4-3 shootout results to the Panthers and Lightning, respectively. Still, the Canadiens were able to salvage four of a possible six points, and with Ottawa's continued struggles, they get a rare bump up the NHL Power Rankings in Week 21.
27. Ottawa Senators (-2)
Right as the Senators were beginning to create some meaningful momentum, they lost both their goaltenders to injury — and all four of their games in Week 20. That basically spelled the end of Ottawa's already extremely slim playoff chances, especially as they were unable to get past regulation in any of them. Defeats to the Capitals, Predators, Coyotes and Flyers will solidify the Sens as sellers, and GM Steve Staios should be able to get a decent return for a few players — most notably Vladimir Tarasenko. Now just three points up on the Blue Jackets for last place in the Eastern Conference, it's going to take much more inspired hockey down the stretch to stay out of the basement.
28. Columbus Blue Jackets (no change)
The Blue Jackets played three times in Week 20, and did exactly what the oddsmakers predicted. That is, lose to the Rangers and Hurricanes, and beat the Hawks. After denying New York the opportunity at a franchise record win streak, Columbus let the Blueshirts get revenge at Madison Square Garden. Boone Jenner and co. dropped their second straight at home against Carolina a few nights later, before heading to Chicago and crushing the Hawks 5-2 to salvage the week. Kent Johnson tore his shoulder labrum and will miss the remainder of the season, which is a tough blow for a player who has struggled to find his game this year — along with many of his teammates.
29. Arizona Coyotes (no change)
It was really starting to look like the Coyotes would never win another hockey game. Not in 2023-24, at least. But after 14 consecutive defeats, dropping an Arizona team that was once 23-19-3 to 23-31-5 in a span of just over a month, the club mercifully got back in the win column last week. Even without Clayton Keller, the Yotes were able to manage two consecutive triumphs to end a five-game road trip. They entered Canada's capital and left with a 5-3 win over the Senators, and were victorious two days later in America's capital, beating the Caps 5-2. Two nice wins, but that doesn't erase the past, and there is still no hope of postseason hockey in the desert in 2024.
30. Anaheim Ducks (no change)
The Ducks had one of their best stretches of 2024 in Week 20 — which isn't saying too much. Anaheim beat San Jose 6-4 on Thursday, then made it two in a row for the first time since late January in an impressive 4-3 victory over the Devils on the second half of a back-to-back. With an opportunity to make it three consecutive for the first time the end of October — yes, you read that right — the Ducks ended the week with a tough home loss to the Canucks. Still, it was a positive seven days for a team that figures to look a lot different next Monday. With Ilya Lyubushkin already shipped to Toronto, expect Vatrano and Henrique to suffer similar fates ahead of the deadline.
31. Chicago Blackhawks (+1)
The Hawks and Sharks can't decide who's more deserving of occupying the dreaded NHL Power Rankings basement. But since Chicago has lost only six games in a row — more on San Jose in a second — they jump back into the No. 31 slot in Week 21. Still, they are just as deserving as SJ to be in last place, and they have been just a little bit less awful over the last seven days. It doesn't mean they've been even remotely successful, though. Six consecutive defeats is ghastly, but 14 losses in 15 tries for this team is horrific. There's no light at the end of the tunnel during the season in Illinois, but there will be come the 2024 NHL Draft.
32. San Jose Sharks (-1)
Imagine telling someone a decade ago that the Sharks and Blackhawks would, in 10 years, be far and away the worst teams in the National Hockey League. Well, that's the reality for two clubs that were very good for a very long time. It's especially true for a SJ team that doesn't have Connor Bedard. This roster was a period away from snapping a six-game slide, leading the Wild 3-2 in the third period on Sunday night. But it ended in defeat, just like games against the Devils, Ducks and Stars in Week 21, dropping this squad to a terrible 15-39-6. It's an absolute crawl to the finish line in California, but at least the Sharks will be back to sunny skies for all three of their games this week.