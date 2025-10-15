The Pittsburgh Penguins dropped to 2-2-0 on the year with a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Sidney Crosby, one of the greatest players in Penguins history, continues to play well, though.

He recently added another milestone to his legendary career.

ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR SID 🙌 Sidney Crosby now sits ninth all-time in career assists! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/LFajBR8rD6 — NHL (@NHL) October 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the first period of the game against Anaheim, Crosby passed the puck to Ryan Shea, who found Rickard Rakell for a goal. This gave Crosby his second assist of the season, and the 1,064th of his NHL career. That passes Steve Yzerman for the ninth most in NHL history. He would add another assist in the second period on a goal that tied the game.

Crosby can continue moving up the all-time ranks this year. Sid the Kid has had 52 or more assists in each of the last four campaigns. He is currently at three assists on the year, and just 14 behind Adam Oates for eighth all-time. He is also 44 assists behind Joe Thornton for seventh. If Crosby can stay healthy and continue to produce at the same rate, he will pass both Oates and Thornton this year.

Article Continues Below

He would only need another 899 assists to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most all time.

The future Hall of Famer has other milestones he can reach this year. He is currently 9th all-time in career points. The Canadian star has also averaged over 90 points per season in the last three years. He is currently at four points this year, which means he could be expected to score another 86 points or so.

Scoring 86 more points would move him into sixth all-time in points scored. Crosby is just 32 points behind Mario Lemieux for eighth all-time in points. Passing him would also make Crosby the Penguins' all-time point scorer.

The superstar forward will get a chance to add to his points total on Thursday on the road against the Los Angeles Kings.