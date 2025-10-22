With the Las Vegas Raiders continuing to struggle, pas rusher Maxx Crosby has seen his name come up in trade rumors once again. The Dallas Cowboys have been named a potential suitor should he be dealt.

That buzz only grew louder after Crosby's latest social media post. Before the Dallas Mavericks kicked off their season, the Raiders star made sure to show love to No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, via his X, formerly Twitter account.

“Dallas Got a Great One,” Crosby wrote.

"Dallas Got a Great One," Crosby wrote.

Fans quickly made the Dallas connection between the Cowboys and Mavericks, leading to plenty of trade speculation.

“He's definitely going to be a Cowboy,” @1Fetti_ wrote.

“I've seen enough, bring him to Dallas,” @MavsStan41 added.

The Cowboys are certainly in need of a pass rusher after trading away Micah Parsons. Perhaps they are feeling a bit rejuvenated by their Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders. Adding Crosby to the mix would be a major swing and show Dallas is serious about competing.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Crosby has put up 28 tackles, nine quarterback hits, four sacks, five pass break ups and an interception. The pass rusher has been all over the field and a dominant force for the Raiders in 2025 and throughout his entire career.

Which is why teams like the Cowboys will be interested in him if he truly becomes available for trade. However, the Raiders have told Crosby they have no plans to trade him, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Still, Cowboys fans can dream of Crosby playing in Dallas. His Flagg tribute only stoked the trade rumor mill flames.