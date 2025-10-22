It was a special evening for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday as they opened the new season and raised their first-ever championship banner at Paycom Center.

The ceremony happened before they faced the Houston Rockets, who are viewed as one of the top contenders in the talent-laden Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and the rest of the Thunder were pumped up as they also received their lustrous championship rings.

Fans cheered loudly as they watched the championship banner go up to the rafters, certainly a proud moment for any team.

The OKC Thunder's 2025 Championship banner makes its way up in the rafters at Paycom Center.

It's worth noting that Kevin Durant, who will forever be a legend in Oklahoma City, was on hand to witness the memorable moment of his former team.

The Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in a pulsating seven-game series to win the title. It was the franchise's first crown since 1979, when it was still called the Seattle Supersonics.

The Thunder went through a lot of hurdles before finally claiming the holy grail. Led by Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, they advanced to the NBA Finals in 2012 but lost to the Miami Heat, who featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

After Durant, Westbrook, and Harden all left, the team went through losing seasons. But the front office kept believing and built a team around Gilgeous-Alexander, who blossomed into an MVP. Now, the Thunder are on the mountaintop.

With the squad retaining its core, many believe that OKC can defend the throne and possibly even build a dynasty, filling Paycom Center with more championship banners.