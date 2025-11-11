The Colorado Avalanche made some solid moves this offseason to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign. One was a trade meant to be a salary dump, as the Avalanche sent Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets. In return, the Avalanche got cap relief, draft picks, and Gavin Brindley. Now, Brindley has signed a new two-year extension with the franchise.

Brindley was the No. 34 overall pick of the Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Draft. This was after his freshman campaign at the University of Michigan, in which he amassed 38 points in 41 games. After a successful sophomore season, with 25 goals and 28 assists, he signed with the Jackets. Bridley played in one NHL game in the 2023-24 campaign and then spent the 2024-25 season with the AHL Cleveland Monsters.

He was solid in his only season with the Monsters, lighting the lamp six times while adding 11 assists. He was then traded to the Avalanche, and it was expected that Brindley would spend the season in the AHL. Still, the rookie was impressive in training camp and made the opening night roster for the Avs.

The Florida native has played in 14 games so far, beating the goaltender three times while adding two assists. He has scored goals in each of the last two games as well, including having the overtime game-winner in a 5-4 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

His performance has been impressive enough to already earn a contract extension. He will earn $850,000 as part of a two-way deal in 2026-27, before earning $900,00 in a one-way deal the next season. The forward will be a restricted free agent when the contract expires in the summer of 2028, and is eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2032. With the deal, the team will still have just under $17 million in cap space next summer.

The Avalanche are 10-1-5 on the year, and have not lost in regulation in seven straight games. They will look for a fourth straight victory on Tuesday night as they host the Anaheim Ducks.