Green Bay Packers defensive star Micah Parsons is taking a shot at sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd. Cowherd criticized the Packers following the team's loss on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles. The broadcaster especially didn't like what he saw from Parsons in that contest.

“Micah's rep has always been: he is a splash player. A remarkable, athletic splash player. He's not good against the run,” Cowherd said on his show The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday.

"Micah's rep has always been: he is a splash player. A remarkable, athletic splash player. He's not good against the run."@colincowherd isn't surprised at Micah Parsons' recent lack of impact pic.twitter.com/uPeUgZEswe — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Parsons couldn't keep quiet after he saw those comments. The defensive lineman posted four emojis of laughter on social media before clapping back.

“We just held Saquon Barkley to 60 rushing yards, and our only losses have been holding teams to 13 points! Man, sometimes can y’all?Please stfu and enjoy great defense!” Parsons said on X, formerly Twitter. “Why do you think teams come into the games that were going to run the ball on 3rd and long? What effect do you think that is? Please stop giving people’s mics or listening to trash!”

Article Continues Below

The Packers are 5-3-1 on the season, after losing to Philadelphia on Monday night by a 10-7 score. Parsons finished the game with two total tackles.

Following the contest, Packers quarterback Jordan Love praised his defense. Green Bay managed just one touchdown, which came late in the fourth quarter. Love feels bad for his defense playing so hard, but not getting enough support.

“I know as a defense, they definitely have every reason to look at us and say, ‘What are you guys doing? You guys need to figure it out and help us out and put up some more points,' because they're doing a great job,” Love said, per ESPN. “It's frustrating, but we'll stay together. We'll keep the energy high and find ways to get better and be better as an offense.”

The Packers next play the New York Giants on Sunday.