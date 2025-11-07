After the Colorado Avalanche lost to the Dallas Stars in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there was a little doubt about whether they were stuck in a roadblock. But after the Avalanche's hot start to the 2025-26 NHL season, there is optimism in Denver. The Avalanche will likely be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, there is even more hype as they are currently one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

Colorado currently has the best odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel. This is on the end of an 8-1-5 start that has seen them grab points in 13 of their first 14 games. But should you be excited about this team or are you setting yourself up for disappointment? Here is why you need to be more excited.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar look more determined than ever

The Avalanche have dominated, and Nathan MacKinnon has been fantastic, tallying 10 goals and 10 assists through 14 games. Those numbers are right behind Jack Eichel, Maclin Celebrini, and Connor McDavid, who all have 21. Cale Makar won the Norris Trophy last season and looks to be in the lead for another one, as he has four goals and 14 assists.

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, both stars want to do it again. They are off to hot starts and look to lead the Avs back to the Stanley Cup while cementing their own legacies.

The Avalanche is getting secondary scoring

In addition to MacKinnon and Makar, the Avs have other talent holding their own. Martin Necas has thrived in his first full season with the Avalanche, netting nine goals and nine assists while playing alongside MacKinnon. Meanwhile, Artturi Lehkonen has also thrived with them, generating four goals and eight assists.

Brock Nelson has done a great job centering the second line, alongside Ross Colton and Valeri Nichushkin. And Jack Drury has fared well playing with Gabriel Landeskog and Victor Olofsson. Not only are these players generating secondary scoring, but they are keeping the other team off the scoresheet.

The defense and goaltending have been solid

This is wild, considering Mackenzie Blackwood has only started one game this season because of an injury in the preseason. As he works to get back to playing more, Scott Wedgewood has done an adequate job of filling in, going 8-1-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902.

Devon Toews has been a great partner to Makar on the first pairing, and Brent Burns has found new life in Colorado on the second pairing with Josh Manson. The Avalanche look ferocious on defense and have been tough to score goals against. When the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrive, everyone knows the Avs will score. But the defense will redeem itself after the collapse last season, ensuring that it goes further. It's a great time to be an Avalanche fan.