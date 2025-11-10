The Colorado Avalanche are on fire right now as the 2025-26 season enters its second month. Nathan MacKinnon has long been an important piece to this Colorado team. On Sunday night, he continued etching his name into the Avalanche history books with an incredible performance.

MacKinnon was the star of the show on Sunday in Vancouver. He scored twice in the first period and ended up with three assists. This gave him a five-point night, and Colorado did not squander this effort. They defeated the Canucks in overtime by the score of 5-4.

Nathan MacKinnon gets on hatty watch with two goals in just 1:29! 😤 This guy can't be stopped right now… pic.twitter.com/1XXK6i6sxG — NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

MacKinnon's goals were rather notable, as well. The Avalanche star surpassed team legend Peter Stastny in franchise history with 381 career goals. Colorado's superstar is now alone for third all-time in goals. He is well behind franchise leader Joe Sakic, but it's an incredible achievement all the same.

The Avalanche star has emerged as one of the best talents in the game. He has the highest single-season scoring performance in franchise history, recording 140 points in 2023-24. He was the first Avalanche player to score 120+ points since Sakic did it in 1995-96, Colorado's first year in existence after relocation from Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Of course, MacKinnon helped Colorado raise the Stanley Cup once again. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022 to raise hockey's holy grail for the first time since 2001. MacKinnon scored 13 goals and 24 points during that postseason run.

This sort of elite performance showed once again. Colorado allowed two goals following MacKinnon's two in the first, losing the two-goal lead. Colorado and Vancouver traded goals in the third period. Jake DeBrusk's tip-in goal allowed the Canucks to force overtime.

However, the hosts could not overcome Colorado in the extra frame. Rookie Gavin Brindley fired a shot on goal, but Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen couldn't corral it. Brindley took a second hack at it, and found the back of the net.

MacKinnon's five-point extended a nine-game point streak for him. He has a chance to make it a 10-game point streak on Tuesday against the red-hot Anaheim Ducks.