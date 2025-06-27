The Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets connected on a Draft Day trade. Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood have gone from the Avalanche to the Blue Jackets. Colorado traded Casey Mittlestadt to the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline for Coyle, who is out the door just a few months later. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun broke the news.

“Hearing CBJ trading for Charlie Coyle from Colorado,” LeBrun reported. He later added that Miles Wood would also be part of the trade going to Columbus.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman came in with all of the details: “Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to Columbus for: 2nd 2027, 3 this year, Gavin Brindley.”

Charlie Coyle, acquired by CBJ, is a middle six centre. Doesn't have any real stand-out characteristics but has size and some skill with the puck. #CBJ

The Blue Jackets made a run toward the playoffs this year, but fell just short. They were ravaged by injuries, including to center Boone Jenner. But now, they have some extra center depth for next season. Coyle makes $5.25 million for the 2025-26 season, the last year of his deal.

The Avalanche now have over $12 million in cap space to spend this summer, according to CapWages. They could use that to re-sign Ryan Lindgren, who also came over at the trade deadline. Martin Necas and Jack Drury are both eligible for extensions after coming over in the Mikko Rantanen trade.

Miles Wood is also heading to the Blue Jackets in this deal. He signed a six-year deal worth $2.5 million per season in the 2023 offseason. After just two years of that contract, he is now in Columbus. Wood started his career with the New Jersey Devils, spending eight seasons there. He scored eight points in 37 games last season in Colorado.

The Blue Jackets were reportedly interested in Noah Dobson before the Montreal Canadiens traded for him. The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported, “Told Isles wanted both CBJ 1st rd picks (No. 14, No. 20) tonight, a roster player (Dmitri Voronkov was reported by The Fourth Period) and another piece (a prospect? a later pick?) in exchange for D Noah Dobson.”

The Blue Jackets have the 14th and 20th overall picks in Friday's NHL Draft. The Avalanche do not have a first-round pick in 2025 or any year until 2027.