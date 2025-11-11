The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to bounce back after falling to the New England Patriots in Week 10. But as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills, the Buccaneers will be without one of their running backs.

Rookie Josh Williams has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. He will be eligible to return after Tampa Bay's Week 16 game.

Williams signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He still managed to make the roster and has made it into three games as a rookie, turning four carries into 11 yards.

His latest setback will challenge his spot on the roster moving forward. As an UDFA, he needs to make a strong first impression long-term. A lengthy suspension in the midst of Tampa Bay's playoff push is the exact opposite of that.

The Buccaneers are already dealing with an injury to starter Bucky Irving. As he battles through a shoulder injury, the running back hasn't played since Week 4. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker have filled in during the absence. But losing Williams may force Tampa Bay to look outside the organization for some extra rushing help.

As for Williams, how the Buccaneers decide to handle his suspension is up in the air. Out until at least Week 17, Tampa Bay decide to cut bait entirely and go in a different direction. But if they believe in Williams' long-term potential, perhaps he gets a second chance. Regardless, not the best entrance to the NFL for the Buccaneers rookie.