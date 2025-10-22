All eyes were on Brad Marchand on Tuesday night, as the longtime Boston Bruins forward made his return to TD Garden for the first time as a visiting player. And the now-Florida Panther delivered in front of a sold out crowd, recording two assists in a nail-biting 4-3 victory over the home team.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion — once with Boston in 2011 and again with Florida last season — couldn't hold in his emotions during the tribute video, letting the tears flow as he reflected on the nearly 16 years he spent in New England.

“I was trying not to cry,” he admitted afterwards, per NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin. “That was what I was trying to do. And then, as soon as I saw my kids on the screen, it hit like a ton of bricks. Just the memories and the emotions of everything, just the years and the years and the incredible times. It just kind of came pouring into your memory.”

Marchand continued: “I always loved playing here and loved putting the jersey on and wearing my heart on my sleeve. This is a hardworking city and people appreciate that. I love the fans here. They’re special. They’re an incredible group.”

Although it was widely expected that Marchand would finish his career as a Bruin, he was unable to negotiate a contract extension last season with the front office. Instead, he was traded to the Panthers ahead of the deadline, the team that had knocked Boston out of back-to-back postseasons.

It must have been bittersweet for fans of the franchise to watch Marchand — a heart and soul forward by every definition of the word — win a championship with a bitter division rival.

But after everything the Nova Scotia native has given to the city of Boston throughout his career, he earned all of the love he received on Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand still making an impact at age 37

“I’ve tried not to show any disrespect in that way – as if I’m not very grateful to be here, because I am – but I’ve been here for seven months, I’ve been in Boston for 15 years,” Marchand said. “When you go from being a kid with a dream and then you grow up and you have a family and become a man and you build an entire life in this city, it’s just different.

“Of course, it will always be in my heart. It will always be a special place.”

Marchand will always be cherished by Bruins fans off the ice, and he continues to make an impact for the Panthers on it. He recorded two assists on Tuesday, helping Florida squeak by Boston to snap a four-game losing skid.

Marchand recorded an assist on Mackie Samoskevich's powerplay goal in the first period, and added another on a go-ahead tally by Eetu Luostarinen midway through the final frame.

It was an excellent performance by the Canadian, and although it led to Boston's fifth straight loss, it was still a special night for both the player and the city.

It's clear that, although he no longer wears a Bruins sweater, Boston will forever have a cherished place in the heart of No. 63.