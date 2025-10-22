Carter Verhaeghe had a memorable night against the Boston Bruins. Still, he took a moment post-game to recognize someone whose night meant a little more: Florida Panthers teammate Brad Marchand, who made a triumphant return to his former city.

“It was just fun to watch. You just take a seat. He's playing unreal out there. He has so many good memories in this building,” Verhaeghe said. “It was good to sit back and be part of history a little bit.”

Marchand played with the Bruins for 16 seasons, winning one Stanley Cup and eventually becoming their captain. He was one of the fan-favorites in a decade-plus of dominance, and his era will always be seen fondly by members of the Bruins' fanbase. On Thursday night, the fans showed their appreciation for Marchand after his abrupt departure last season.

While it was an emotional moment for Marchand, it was his teammates who were taken aback by the love he received. It's always interesting to see athletes live in these moments, and the Florida players got to experience firsthand just how special their new teammate is in a different city. It can serve as a motivating factor, and a lot of these Panthers already know they'll receive the same love from their city one day after leading the team to two Stanley Cups.

Marchand wasn't just a background actor in Tuesday night's game. He played a starring role by recording two assists and drawing a penalty that led to a goal. His teammates tried to get him the empty-netter late in the game, but a late Bruins goal ended that dream.

Verhaeghe then ended the Bruins' fans' dreams of a win 1:05 after Morgan Geekie's tying goal. It was a fortunate bounce that was eventually kicked in by Boston's defenseman Andrew Peeke, but they all look the same on the scoresheet. After witnessing the moment with Marchand, it was also special for Verhaeghe to secure a win for his friend in that environment.