While the decision to have Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show has been scrutinized by some, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is here to thwart off the haters.

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, Goodell praised the rapper, calling him “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That's what we try to achieve.”

Goodell alleges that the decision was “carefully thought through,” and he is “confident” in it. “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on,” Goodell said of Bad Bunny. “I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

We are still several months away from Super Bowl 60, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. Hopefully, all goes well with the show.

Many have criticized the NFL's decision to have Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show

Among the skeptics of having Bad Bunny headline the Halftime Show is President Donald Trump, who alleges he doesn't even know who the rapper is.

“I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

Still, the NFL is standing by its decision. This marks Bad Bunny's second appearance during a Super Bowl Halftime Show. Previously, he appeared during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Halftime Show at Super Bowl 54.

Some criticism may stem from Bad Bunny's decision not to tour the United States in 2025. His ongoing Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour has skipped over the United States completely.

The announcement of Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show was made on Sept. 28, 2025. Jay-Z's Roc Nation will once again produce the show. His plans for special guests and the setlist remain unknown.