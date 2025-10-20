The Florida Panthers traded for Brad Marchand last season in a deal with the Boston Bruins. Marchand, Boston's captain at the time, wanted a chance to win the Stanley Cup. He did just that, as the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in six games for their second straight Stanley Cup. On Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer returns to Boston for the first time.

Florida is off to a bit of a slow start. The Panthers are missing key players due to injury. And they have lost four straight games following a three-game winning streak to begin the season. Marchand and his teammates hope to get back on track against a Bruins team that has also lost four straight in their own right.

However, this game will mean more to Marchand than losing streaks. He spent his entire career in Boston before the trade. He won his first Stanley Cup with the franchise, as well. This is going to be a very emotional game for the former Boston captain.

“It's going to be weird. I think there's going to be a lot of different emotions, even playing in the 4 Nations for Canada was different. There's a mix. A mix of emotions being on the other side of it. There's a lot that goes with the situation I'm in now. So yeah, a mix of nerves, mix of emotions, happy and sad,” Marchand said of the upcoming game, via NHL.com.

The 37-year-old has helped lead the Panthers early this season. He leads the team with six points in seven games. His three goals also pace his Florida teammates. He is a tonesetter for this team and an integral part of the locker room.

The Panthers are trying to stay on course, and Marchand will be key to getting them on track again. However, Tuesday's game is going to be personal for Marchand. And it should be a special night for him and the fans in attendance.