The Florida Panthers are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. They won the Cup again last season, thanks in large part to the mid-season trade with the Boston Bruins for Brad Marchand.

Marchand spent the first 15-plus years of his professional career in Boston. He created a near-legendary stature with the Bruins for his grit, toughness, and playmaking.

On Tuesday night, he will make his first trip back to Boston as a member of the road team. He was asked on his thoughts on the awaited return.

“The fans won't be able to cheer because I know they don't like the Panthers,” Marchand said Monday. “But maybe they'll like me enough to give me a lil' yay.”

From the 2009-2010 season, Marchand accrued 422 goals and 554 assists, for 976 points. That ranks fourth, sixth, and fifth, respectfully, in team history. But Boston fans will not likely put their distaste for the Panthers aside.

Remember, it was only a couple seasons ago that the Bruins posted the greatest record in NHL regular season history, before being ousted by Florida in the first round.

The Panthers will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak. They began the season 3-0, but have since dropped games to the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres. All four losses were by multiple goals, as the Panthers were outscored 15-4.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are ironically in the same position. They won their first three games of the season, but have since dropped four straight. Granted, the Bruins were not expected to compete at a high level this season. The Panthers are.

Marchand is off to another solid start. He has three goals, three assists, and eight penalty minutes over the first week-plus of the season. At 37 years old, it does not appear the future Hall of Famer is slowing down anytime soon.