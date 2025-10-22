On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will take the floor at home against the San Antonio Spurs for their first game of the 2025-26 NBA season. While head coach Jason Kidd has not yet revealed his starting lineup for the game, many assume that offseason signee D'Angelo Russell will come off the bench, especially after rookie Cooper Flagg recently started at point guard in a preseason game.

Recently, Russell got 100% honest on his mindset about potentially coming off the bench in Dallas.

“Just be a basketball player, whenever I get in the game. It just comes down to winning and finishing the game. However I can help finish the game and always impact winning, is my goal,” said Russell, per Tim McMahon of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Russell signed with the Mavericks this offseason after beginning last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and ending it with the Brooklyn Nets after a trade.

Russell figures to be relied upon for a diet version of the perimeter scoring that Kyrie Irving will eventually provide the team once he returns from injury at some point this season.

An interesting Mavericks team

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, all eyes will be on number one overall pick Cooper Flagg, who would have been viewed as the top draft prospect in recent NBA history had it not been for Victor Wembanyama, whom he will be taking the floor against in his first game.

Flagg flashed some impressive playmaking instincts during his preseason stint with the Mavericks that evidently have made Kidd comfortable enough to start him at the point guard position. Flagg is in the unusual position of being the number one overall pick and still having the opportunity to play with future Hall of Fame players like Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson.

A strong first game from Flagg would continue to help soften the blow of the Luka Doncic trade fallout.

The Mavericks and Spurs are slated to tip off on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET from Dallas.