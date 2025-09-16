Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty has already enjoyed a highly successful career, and the Ontario native will have a chance to win his third gold medal.

Doughty recently said that he expects to represent Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I expect to be on the team,” Doughty told NHL.com at Hockey Canada's 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp last month. “I know it's going to be hard for me to make it, but personally I expect to be on that team. I do think making the best team in the world at 36 years old is quite an accomplishment. That would be amazing. I've honestly been thinking about this way too much and it's still so far away.”

This would be the 35-year-old’s third Olympics. He took home gold with Canada as a 20-year-old in 2010 in Vancouver and did so again four years later in Sochi. Doughty has also won the Stanley Cup twice with the Kings.

Article Continues Below

The veteran has spent the offseason preparing his body for both the Olympics and a grueling campaign with Los Angeles.

“This summer has been huge for me,” Doughty said. “I've been focusing on the Olympics this summer maybe more than I've been focusing on playing for the L.A. Kings. I want to win the Cup too, but this has been my focus, how hard I have to work this summer to get myself back and to have a great start to the season.

“This (Olympics) has come 16 years after the first one and 12 since my second one, and I didn't know if I'd ever have another opportunity. I'm going to do everything to get that opportunity again.”

Doughty will begin the NHL regular season on October 7 when the Kings host the Colorado Avalanche. The 2026 Olympics start on February 6.