The Los Angeles Kings are starting an important season in franchise history. With Ken Holland taking over in the front office, they revamped their blue line in an effort to beat the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs. Then, their long-time captain announced that this would be his final season. But Anze Kopitar is now week-to-week with a foot injury, pausing his goodbye season, per the Kings' PR social media account.

‘The [Kings] have announced Anze Kopitar is listed as week-to-week with a foot injury,” the team announced.

Kopitar has no goals and four assists in four games in his 20th and final season with the Kings. He finished the game on Monday against the Minnesota Wild, but did not play Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the absence and lack of production from their captain, they are 1-3-1.

Article Continues Below

The Kings got their first win in their second game, beating the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout. But since they have lost three games without scoring more than three goals. Darcy Kuemper has struggled out of the gates, taking a significant fall from the third-place finish in the Vezina Trophy voting last year.

The Kings will lean on Quinton Byfield even more without Kopitar in the lineup. While they have slid Philip Danault into the top center role, he is not the offensive weapon that Kopitar and Byfield are. The immediate future of the Kings relies on Byfield, the former No. 2 overall pick, taking a significant step forward. This is a good trial for that role.

The Kings continue their home stand against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. They are the last team anyone wants to see coming in, as the Canes have not lost a game yet this season. If the Kopitar injury lasts into the winter, it could be a disappointing final season.