The Los Angeles Kings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night, moving to 9-5-4 on the season. As Ken Holland's first season at the helm continues, one negotiation continues to hang overhead. But the GM insisted that there is no ill-will between Adrian Kempe and the Kings during the contract negotiations, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“My feeling on a negotiation is either you got a deal done or you’re negotiating,” Holland said. “Certainly we want to keep him,” Holland said. “I certainly believe he wants to be a King. I don’t think it’s been acrimonious or there’s been any ill-will.”

Kempe was also asked about the negotiations, and continued to say what he has said since the beginning. “It’s not weighing on me. My focus right now is just playing. Like I said before, I’m not trying to think about it too much. I’m just focused on the game and let them (his agent and Kings management) do the job. My intention is to stay. I love it (in L.A.)”

The Kings underwent a lot of changes on their blue line in Holland's first offseason as the GM. Their forward core has been left the same, but they will lose a key piece next summer. This is Anze Kopitar's final NHL season, making the retention of Kempe that much more important.

The rest of the league, however, is likely hoping negotiations turn south in Los Angeles. Kempe is far and away the top free agent remaining from the once-promising class. Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Martin Necas, and Jack Eichel have all signed extensions since training camp opened.

The Kings have proven the doubters wrong to start this season. Keeping Kempe would keep their championship window propped open while Quinton Byfield develops into a top-six center. Will they get it done?