The recent influx of contract extensions in the NHL would've led everyone to believe that the Los Angeles Kings and Adrian Kempe would reach a deal in short order. There's no reason why Kempe wouldn't want to keep playing hockey in Los Angeles, and the other extensions served as a starting point for a potential deal.

Nevertheless, the season ticks on, and Kempe and the Kings are still apart on an extension. It isn't getting to the point that Los Angeles fans have to worry, but general manager Rob Blake knows that it could get to that point if he lets it get too close to free agency. Luckily, Kempe and his agent aren't the type to stall negotiations in the middle of the season, according to David Pagnotta, via The Fourth Period.

“During his weekly appearance on The Morning Skate on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, Pagnotta confirmed that contract discussions picked up again last week, though hedged that ‘nothing was close going into the weekend.'”

TFP believes that the rumors of Kempe seeking an eight-year extension worth between $11 million and $12 million annually are true. It's a fair deal for a player establishing himself as the best winger in the organization and one of the best in the entire Western Conference. After recording over a point per game in 2023-24, Kempe took a slight step back with 73 points in 81 games last season. However, he is currently on pace to record 87 in 82 this season.

Adrian Kempe figures to be a massive piece of the Kings' future given his veteran leadership and the aging core. Anze Kopitar will retire after this year, and Drew Doughty figures to not be far behind. It'd be a massive hit to the locker room if both Kopitar and Kempe are absent next season, especially given the fact that the Kings' hopes of landing a big fish in this year's free agency are slowly dwindling with each passing extension.