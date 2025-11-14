Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings rolled into Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday night looking to stretch their win streak to three games. But apart from a victory, Kopitar, who recently dealt with a foot injury, had another mission he wanted to fulfill in the building. Apparently, the Los Angeles star center entered the game without a goal in his career in Toronto's home.

“It's something that's been haunting me, so we're hoping to break that streak,” Kopitar told Shawn McKenzie of Sportsnet during a pregame interview.

So, did Kopitar find the back of the net in his final visit to Scotiabank Arena?

Unfortunately for Kopitar, who is hanging up his skates at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season, he left the arena still goalless there in his career. He also did not seem aggressive in hunting for a goal, as he only had a shot attempt in the entire contest. Nevertheless, the Kings managed to get a 4-3 victory via overtime.

Toronto started the game with a 2-0 lead in the first period, with Bobby McMann and John Tavares each finding the back of the net. The Kings stormed back after the first intermission, with Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala both lighting the lamp to even the score at 2-2.

Tavares then broke the tie with his second goal of the contest with under three minutes left in the second period. Alex Laferriere tied it all up at 3-3 with a goal a little over 13 minutes into the third period, which also eventually forced overtime. Quinton Byfield ended the evening with a game-winning goal in OT off the assists from Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe.

The 38-year-old Kopitar only has two goals and seven assists so far this season, but he'll take the win against the Maple Leafs.

Up next for the 9-5-4Los Angeles is a meeting with the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.