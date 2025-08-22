Anze Kopitar is one of the most important players in the history of the Los Angeles Kings' franchise, captaining the team to two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. But the Slovenian's contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season — and it could signal his last campaign in California.

As Daily Faceoff's Jason Gregor revealed on the DFO Rundown earlier this week, the 37-year-old could choose not to re-up next summer.

“People in LA are reporting this will be Anze Kopitar's last season,” Gregor said. “He's not signing an extension.”

Kopitar's value to the Kings cannot be overstated; he's played his entire career with LA, leading the team in scoring in all but four seasons. He is second in franchise history in points, third in goals and first in assists. He's also a two-time Selke winner and a four-time Lady Byng recipient.

Most notably, he led the playoffs in both seasons the Kings captured Lord Stanley, including helping a No. 8 seed go on an incredible run to the title back in 2012.

Kopitar continues to be effective, as evidenced by his 67-point showing in 2024-25. He's also one of the NHL's most durable players, having missed just three regular-season contests dating back to 2021-22.

If Gregor's reporting is true, it begs the question: is Kopitar planning to retire next summer, or is there a chance he would change teams for the first time in his career?

Will Anze Kopitar retire or change teams?

For Kopitar, there really isn't any reason to chase more Stanley Cups. While it is true that the Kings haven't won a playoff series since 2013-14 — and have been beaten in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers for four consecutive seasons — the grass isn't always greener.

Los Angeles was one of the league's best teams in 2024-25, winning 48 games and finishing second in the Pacific Division. Although it ended in heartbreak yet again, the squad should again be one of the better teams in the Western Conference this upcoming campaign.

Over 19 full seasons in the National Hockey League, Kopitar has recorded 440 goals and 1,278 points in 1,454 games. He's also added 89 points in 103 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

If Kopitar decides to keep playing for another team, he would still be a valuable addition even if his offense starts to decline. He is a world-class defensive pivot and elite in the faceoff circle.

After signing a two-year deal with the Kings last year — which will pay him $7 million in 2025-26 — it was probably on the veteran's mind that retiring after the contract expired was a possibility.

It'll be interesting to see if the surefire Hall of Famer does indeed hang up the skates next summer, or decides to keep playing, whether in California or elsewhere.