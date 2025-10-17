The Montreal Canadiens are staying hot. Their season-opening stumble — a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 9 — feels like forever ago, as they extended their win streak to four games, thanks to another dramatic ending on Thursday night.

Just two days after Cole Caufield scored a game-winning overtime goal in a 5-4 home win over the Seattle Kraken, he followed it up with another dagger, as he found the back of the net with just two seconds left in OT of Thursday's meeting with the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre.

COLE CAUFIELD ENDS IT WITH TWO SECONDS TO GO IN OVERTIME! 🚨 And that's @Energizer OT winners in back-to-back games for him! pic.twitter.com/6RTlMYfeUt — NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Credit should also go to Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson, as both assisted on Caufield's huge goal.

The Canadiens found themselves behind the eight ball when Predators star Steven Stamkos scored the first goal of the contest in the second period. But Montreal's offense found its groove in the third period, where the Habs potted in two goals, including Caufield's first score of the game, with just under 20 seconds left in regulation.

Caufield is on an incredible stretch, as he has five goals and an assist in the last three Canadiens games. So far in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, he has five goals and two helpers for seven points through only five games. Last season, Caufield racked up career-highs in goals and assists with 37 and 33, respectively.

Of course, he's not going to be that hot all the time on the ice, but at least his efforts of late are not being wasted, with Montreal improving to 4-1-0.

The Canadiens, who just gave extensions to general manager Kent Hughes and team president Jeff Gorton, have two games left to play in their current homestand. After a rest this Friday, they will be back on the ice on Saturday to host the New York Rangers. The Habs have the Buffalo Sabres coming over on Monday, before kicking off a four-game road trip that begins on Wednesday versus the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.