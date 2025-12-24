The Denver Broncos defense continued to define the AFC landscape on Tuesday as Patrick Surtain II secured his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection, reinforcing both individual dominance and team-wide excellence. The Pro Bowl milestone places the superstar cornerback firmly at the center of the defense, which has driven a 12-3 record and a surge in national recognition.

Surtain, now in his fifth season, earned his fourth nod despite missing three games earlier in the year. His consistency, coverage discipline, and ability to erase elite receivers remain foundational to the Broncos’ Pro Bowl selections, which reached six players for the first time since 2016. The stretch reflects a roster peak reminiscent of the Super Bowl 50 era.

Beyond team success, the moment carried personal significance. The fourth selection helped the 25-year-old cornerback surpass the career total of his father, Patrick Surtain Sr., cementing a new chapter in the family legacy. The milestone underscores how quickly the younger Surtain has risen among the league’s elite defensive backs.

The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tommason took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), after speaking with the Broncos defensive back about the generational achievement and what it meant inside the Surtain household.

I asked Pat Surtain II about having one more Pro Bowl now than his dad and he said he now has ‘bragging rights” in the family with four. But he said it’s great for the family lineage. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 23, 2025

The recognition comes amid a broader defensive surge. The Broncos placed Nik Bonitto, Garett Bolles, and Quinn Meinerz as Pro Bowl starters, while Zach Allen and Courtland Sutton earned reserve spots. The collective presence reflects a defense that consistently controls tempo, limits explosive plays, and supports quarterback Bo Nix as the team eyes AFC West positioning.

For Surtain, the honor reinforces a resume already highlighted by a Defensive Player of the Year award and elite metrics across multiple seasons. For Denver, it confirms that the defensive core is not only sustainable, but championship-caliber. The unit’s balance, depth, and situational execution have made it one of the league’s most complete defensive groups entering the final three-game stretch of the NFL season.