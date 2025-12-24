The Houston Texans are still battling for their spot in the playoffs. As they make their final push, the Texans are set to receive some pivotal reinforcements.

Running back Woody Marks was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He missed Week 16's win over the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury.

The Texans will still have to fully clear Marks for action. However, the fact he is practicing in full is a great sign. If he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Marks is in line to make his return in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The fourth-round rookie has immediately become a key cog in Houston's offense. Through his first 14 games in the NFL, Marks has turned 167 carries into 584 yards and two touchdowns. He has added 21 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the air.

When healthy, it's clear the Texans don't mind relying on Marks despite his rookie label. He received at least 10 carries every week from six to 13. He got 19 carries in Week 12 before taking on a career-high 23 in Week 13. Houston has been working Marks further into the offense as the year has gone on.

He will need to prove he is just as capable following his injury. However, the Texans will be looking for Marks to be an immediate difference marker once again when he returns. He'll continue to split carries with veteran Nick Chubb. But beyond the 2025 season, Houston has found an intriguing playmaker to work with in Marks.