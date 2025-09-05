The Nashville Predators were one of the most disappointing teams in the NHL in 2024-25. The Predators lost their first five games, and then never recovered. It was a seventh-place finish in the Central Division, missing the playoffs. As they look to rebound in 2025-26, we make bold predictions about their upcoming campaign.

After a horrible season, general manager Barry Trotz still showed confidence in the roster he built. The team did very little in NHL Free Agency. They added to the blue line with Nicolas Hague and Nick Perbix, while also trading for Erik Haula.

These moves could help the defense. The team was 14th in the Western Conference in goals against, only better than the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. The moves do not improve the offensive side of the ice in the same way. The Preds were 15th in the Western Conference in scoring, just four goals better than the Sharks. If the scoring is going to improve, that is going to have to be an internal move.

Luke Evangelista has a 50-point season

Luke Evangelista is a prime candidate to breakout this year. He showed solid goal-scoring ability in his first full NHL season, finding the back of the net 16 times and adding 23 assists in 80 games. He dealt with injuries in the 2024-25 season, but still scored 10 times while adding 22 assists. In his career, the Canadian has averaged just under half a point per game. He is going to increase that in 2025-26.

To begin with, he is in a solid position on the second line. He is projected to join a line with Steven Stamkos and Fedor Svechkov. Meanwhile, his advanced statistics in 5v5 situations also improved in 2024-25. His individual point percentage jumped nearly 12 percentage points. His shooting percentage did struggle, but that should rebound.

Further, Stamkos is still a solid passer, and Evangelista has been great at converting high-danger scoring chances. He has improved his ability to get into dangerous scoring positions, and Stamkos will find him in those situations. Playing on the second line, while also joining the second powerplay unit, will give the forward plenty of chances to score. He is going to light the lamp 20 times this year while adding over 30 assists, giving him a 50-point campaign.

The Predators trade Jonathan Marchessault

Article Continues Below

Jonathan Marchessault was one of the major free agents brought in during the summer of 2024. He signed a five-year deal worth an AAV of $5.5 million per year. The now 35-year-old saw his goal scoring dip in 2024-25. He found the back of the net just 21 times. That was the lowest when playing 60 or more games in his career. His assist numbers did remain solid, having 35 assists during the season.

That gave him a total of 56 points, which was good for second on the team in 2024-25. That is not saying much overall. It placed him tied for 101st in the NHL in points. To put the offensive struggles of the team in perspective, the worst scoring team in the NHL, the Sharks, had two players inside the top 100 in the NHL in points last year.

While Marchessault did not provide the spark to the offense that was hoped for, and he is aging, he is still a valuable player with a Stanley Cup ring. Contending teams could use an inexpensive contract for a productive player who could play in the middle-six. Marchessault has said he could be open to a trade. The Predators could struggle early this year and find themselves out of playoff contention at the trade deadline. Combining that with the emergence of Evangelista, Marchessault will be traded to a contender this year.

Barry Trotz returns to the bench

Predators GM Trotz was a successful head coach in the NHL. He was the first-ever head coach for the Preds, winning 557 games with the franchise and making the playoffs seven times in 15 seasons with the team. He then went to the Washington Capitals, making the playoffs all four years and winning a Stanley Cup. Trotz would then move to the Islanders, making the playoffs his first three seasons and missing in his last. Overall, he has been to the playoffs in 14 of 23 seasons, going 914-670-60-168, with ties still a thing when he started his career as a head coach.

Trotz has said he is not interested in coaching again, but he is going to be back behind the bench this year. Head coach Andrew Burnette brought the Preds to the playoffs in 2023-24, but led them to a seventh-place finish in the division the next year. This included starting the season 0-5-0. Then, 20 games into the season, they were just 6-11-3.

The start of the schedule is difficult for Nashville. They open with two home games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Utah Mammoth. They then hit the road for five straight games. Seven of their first 12 games are against teams that made the playoffs last year. Further, Columbus and Utah are both expected to improve. They will start the season 3-7-2 in October, leading to the termination of Burnette. Trotz will look for a new coach to save the season, and who better than himself to take over behind the bench?