Just a season removed from dominating the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs are suddenly groping for form.

The Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos, 22-19, at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday to fall to 5-5, including 1-4 on the road. They have now suffered back-to-back losses after bowing to the Buffalo Bills in their previous assignment.

Patrick Mahomes and company seemed to have found their rhythm after stringing up three straight victories a few weeks ago. Now, their hopes of reclaiming the AFC West title have gotten even bleaker.

Mahomes even admitted as much after the game. He, however, remained even-keeled.

“Obviously, it's gonna be hard to get back in the division race. But at the end of the day, the goal is to get into the playoffs and try to make a run at it. All you can focus on is next week. We got to learn from this one as much as possible, knowing that we're gonna get a great, great opponent coming into Arrowhead this next week,” said the star quarterback, referring to the Indianapolis Colts, in a report from Sports Illustrated's Zak Gilbert.

“We're kind of at that point where we got to find a way just to win football games. Gotta keep moving forward. That's what this league's all about.”

The two-time MVP went 29-of-45 for 276 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He got sacked three times.

The Chiefs, who have won nine straight division titles, took the lead in the fourth quarter, 19-16, after Mahomes connected on a 21-yard pass to Travis Kelce. Harrison Butker's extra point, however, was blocked, shifting the momentum to the Broncos.

Wil Lutz scored back-to-back field goals to deal the Chiefs the painful defeat.