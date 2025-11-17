Bryce Young reflected on the historic performance he pulled off that involved Cam Newton following the Carolina Panthers' matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Young got into rhythm and delivered arguably his best performance of the season. He completed 31 passes out of 45 attempts for 448 yards and three touchdowns. He made franchise history during the game, passing Cam Newton for the most passing yards in a game.

“Bryce Young has reset the Panthers' single-game passing record with 448 yards today. Record was 432 from Cam Newton in 2011,” Greg Auman of Fox Sports reported.

Young reflected on the accomplishment after the game, per reporter Joe Person. He said it was an honor to surpass Newton's record, giving his respect to the former star quarterback.

“Yeah, it's definitely an honor. I have so much respect for him, all that he has accomplished, the player he is, all of that stuff,” Young said.

Bryce Young on breaking Cam’s single-game record: pic.twitter.com/awRGq5Ngk3 — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 16, 2025

How Bryce Young, Panthers played against Falcons

It was an impressive performance for Bryce Young to have as he led the Panthers to a huge 30-27 win over the Falcons in overtime.

Atlanta had the momentum for the first half, leading 21-10 at halftime. Despite this, Carolina fought back by outscoring the hosts 20-0 for the remainder of the game. All they needed to secure the victory was a game-winning field goal in the overtime period.

Rico Dowdle led the run game as he finished with 19 of the team's 25 carries for 45 yards. Meanwhile, five players recorded four or more catches in the receiving game. Tetairoa McMillan shined as he commanded the game with eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Legette came next with four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown, Dowdle had five receptions for 55 yards, while Jalen Coker provided four catches for 52 yards. Meanwhile, Ja'Tavion Sanders caught four passes for 22 yards.

Carolina improved to a 6-5 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NFC South Division standings. They are above the Falcons and New Orleans Saints while trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at ninth place. They are above the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys while trailing the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

The Panthers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the 49ers on Nov. 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET.