Jameson Williams had an impressive touchdown highlight in the Detroit Lions' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Going into the game, Detroit had a 6-3 record as they stood out as one of the better teams in the NFC. However, they have been vulnerable to losses against underwhelming sides as it presents risk to their standing in the playoff picture. That was especially the case against Philadelphia, who have an excellent 7-2 record despite not performing at its best on a consistent basis.

Nonetheless, it was a big matchup for Detroit as Williams showed up with this highlight midway through the second quarter. He caught the pass from Jared Goff as he dashed past defenders to reach the end zone and score the 40-yard touchdown.

Jameson Williams 40-yard TD!!! DETvsPHI on NBC

How Jameson Williams, Lions played against Eagles

Despite the astounding touchdown from Jameson Williams, that ended up being the only big play from the Lions as they lost 16-9 to the Eagles.

Detroit's offense was ice-cold as it was unable to break past the stout defense Philadelphia threw at them. Even after forcing the opposing offense to punt several times, the visitors were still unable to take advantage of the opportunities they had throughout the night.

Jared Goff had a nightmare performance as he struggled to consistently make plays against the Eagles' defense. He only completed 14 passes out of 37 attempts for 255 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery couldn't find any holes in Philadelphia's run defender, only combining for 66 yards on the ground after 18 carries. They found more success through the air, recording six receptions for 117 yards. Williams came next with four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Amon-Ra St. Brown finished with just two receptions for 42 yards.

Detroit fell to a 6-4 record on the season, holding the third spot of the NFC North Division standings. They are above the Minnesota Viking but trail the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at eighth place. They are above the Carolina Panthers and Vikings while being behind the San Francisco 49ers and Packers.

The Lions will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the New York Giants on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.