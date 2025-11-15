The Nashville Predators did not have captain Roman Josi on the ice on Friday afternoon. However, they still had enough power to take down the Pittsburgh Penguins in their NHL Global Series clash. Nashville was able to get the win in overtime thanks to native Swede Filip Forsberg.

Forsberg, a Predators legend, willed his team to find an equalizer late in the game. With minutes remaining, it was Forsberg who cashed in for Nashville. He put home a shot immediately off a faceoff to tie the game in the third. This forced overtime, where Steven Stamkos was able to win the game.

PUT YOUR FAITH IN FIL FORSBERG 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bxnLwE4cjo — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Stamkos spoke about the goal scored by Forsberg. He took note of the Swede's demeanor on the ice. Getting this win meant a lot to him. And Forsberg's future Hall of Fame teammate knew he'd come up big when the chips were down.

“He had some great chances tonight,” Stamkos said, via NHL.com. “You could tell. It’s one of those games where, like Fil said, you’re almost nervous, anxious, you have that extra pep in your step. You could tell he was on his game tonight, had some great looks.”

It's a big win for Stamkos, Forsberg, and this Predators team. Nashville improves to 6-9-4 on the 2025-26 season. This is just their second win in 10 games. Furthermore, this game snapped Nashville's brutal five-game losing streak.

Moments like this are what make events like the NHL Global Series special. And this is not the last chance Forsberg will have to show out for his countrymen. He and the Predators will face the Penguins again on Sunday morning in Stockholm.