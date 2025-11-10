The New York Rangers host the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. As Nashville's struggles continue, this should be a winnable game for New York, which has playoff aspirations. But the Rangers have been disastrous at MSG this year, with a 0-6-1 record and just six goals scored. Predators forward Steven Stamkos was asked by Daily FaceOff's Jonny Lazerus about New York's struggles at home.

I asked #Smashville Steven Stamkos on the feeling of coming into MSG as a road opponent and on what he makes of the #NYR struggles at home and his experience of being a goal scorer in a rut: "I think what's gone on here is — just a blip. It's not sustainable right?"

“I think what's gone on here is just a blip. It's not sustainable, right? I mean, you look at the quality of roster they have, you look at the pieces they have from the goaltending, to the defense, to the forwards, I mean, it's just not going to continue. Sometimes when you get into a rut like that as a team or as an individual, it snowballs for a little bit because it becomes a bit of a mental thing.”

The Rangers were shut out by Ilya Sorokin and the New York Islanders on Saturday night, falling 5-0 to their division rivals. It was the fifth time they were shut out this season, all of which have come on home ice. The Predators have not been great this season, but Juuse Saros has bounced back this season. It is setting up for another dreadful night in Manhattan.

Despite their home struggles, the Rangers are in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. They are one of many East teams hanging around .500, waiting to get hot. But the lack of scoring touch could crush the Blueshirts' chances at a postseason run. Stamkos has optimism for the opposing team, however, saying they have the talent to get it done.

The Rangers have scored the second-fewest goals in the NHL through 16 games. They need to solve that problem to make the Mike Sullivan system work and keep this veteran core together.