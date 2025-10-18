Jonathan Marchessault suffered an unfortunate setback to his comeback season bid with the Nashville Predators after suffering a lower-body injury that will keep him out day-to-day. The Preds' forward had a good start to the season with two goals and two assists in his first five games, but Elliotte Friedman reported before their game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night that the injury will keep Marchessault out.

It was a rough first season for Marchessault in Nashville, as he recorded just 56 points in 78 games. The Predators made a big splash with high-profile free agent signings before the 2024-25 season, but the team failed to live up to the expectations. Marchessault and Steven Stamkos hope to silence the doubters this season and bring Nashville back to relevance.

Article Continues Below

The Predators already had a better start to the season, owning a 2-1-2 record. They sit in a five-way tie for second place in a crowded Central Division, with every team in the division within five points of each other. It'll take all hands on deck to return the Predators to the postseason, and Marchessault missing any significant time would be a massive blow.

The Predators visit the Jets on Saturday night before returning to Nashville for a five-game homestand. It'll be a tough test for Nashville, as they face three playoff teams from last season and another ascending team in the Anaheim Ducks. Jonathan Marchessault has been a reliable player health-wise over the previous four seasons, missing just 16 games, which should give Predators fans hope that it is just day-to-day and they'll see him back in the lineup at some point on the homestand.