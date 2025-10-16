The Tampa Bay Lightning still have most of their championship core together, looking for a third title in the 2020s. But one key member is a few hundred miles northwest in the Western Conference, looking for a bounce-back season. Steven Stamkos was the Lightning captain before he signed a four-year deal with the Nashville Predators in July 2024. He spoke about that decision, throwing Tampa's front office under the bus in the process.

Things went a direction that I never thought was even possible, if I’m going to be honest,” Stamkos told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. “And you’ve got to live with that. And I’m in a much better place now than I was last year with that decision.”

According to LeBrun, the Lightning offered Stamkos $3 million per year, while the Predators offered him $8 million. Stamkos took the low-ball personally, leaving for Nashville on a four-year deal.

“From a player’s perspective, in those situations, you get a taste of the business aspect of it,” Stamkos continued. “It’s much harder on the players than it is on the franchise to move on from those situations because of your family and your ties and your teammates.”

Stamkos was drafted by the Lightning, won two Stanley Cups, and was their captain. But when the contract was up, they decided to spend their money elsewhere. With the younger core of Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, and Brandon Hagel on expensive deals, they were trying to save as much cap space as possible.

“Those people that are making those decisions, they’re not in the battle with you. They’re not the ones that have to move their family and their life. So it’s difficult in that regard. But you make those decisions and you live with those decisions.”

The Lightning and the Predators play in Nashville on October 28 and in Tampa on March 29.