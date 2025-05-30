The Nashville Predators loaded up in the 2024 offseason, signing established veteran leadership talent like Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault along with Brady Skjei; they also re-signed goaltender Juuse Saros to a long-term contract.

It looked as though the Predators had all the makings to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, but they inexplicably struggled throughout the entire season and didn't come close to making the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Are the Predators already looking to cut ties with Marchessault? It's a possibility, according to a new report from Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff.

“After a disastrous, 28th place finish, the Predators need to get younger. In a hurry. And they’d be smart to also shed one of their long-term commitments to older players, too,” he wrote. “The belief is Marchessault is open to moving on after one year in the Music City. His production dipped, like everyone’s, as Nashville struggled to score. But he’s eminently capable of bouncing back with a 30-goal season with strong value to cap.”

Marchessault signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract after being unable to come to terms on a new deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. In his first season with the Predators, Marchessault scored 21 goals with 35 assists.

Predators, Jonathan Marchessault suffered through miserable season

The Predators didn't come close to living up to the expectations that came after their multiple high-profile additions during the offseason. They lost the first five games of the season, falling into a completely puzzling 0-5 hole before they could blink and ultimately never recovering.

Coach Andrew Brunette, who will be back next season, ripped into the Predators players (and veterans in particular) during a late season loss in late March and called them out for a lack of leadership.

“We've got a lot of guys that haven't been in this situation with our veteran guys,” Brunette said. “Mentally, it's a drain. It's hard. But they're going to be here a long time. Remember, they have a long time on their contracts.

“It's important, they're supposed to be our leaders, they have to set an example going a certain way so our young guys can see that. We never want to be here again, but when we are here, we have to handle ourselves with a little bit more professionalism than they are right now.”

Will the Predators be able to bounce back and challenge for the playoffs next season? And will Marchessault still be in the fold?