The Nashville Predators were one of the most disappointing teams of the 2024-25 campaign. After signing three big-name free agents, including Steven Stamkos, they finished with the third-worst record in the NHL. Now, they are off to another poor start with expectations to challenge the playoffs. But TSN's Pierre LeBrun says any Steven Stamkos trade rumors around the Predators are not realistic yet.

“There's been some chatter about Steven Stamkos in Nashville. I will say this to start, it's pretty premature when it comes to that. There have not been any conversations between the Nashville Predators and any other team to this point this year regarding Steven Stamkos. Nor have there been even conversations, I'm told, between GM Barry Trotz and Steven Stamkos, which would have to happen because Stamkos has a full no-move clause.”

LeBrun says, however, there is a long way to go in this season. “If we get to the second half of the season and the Predators are out of a playoff spot, I do believe the Predators would be open to fielding calls on Steven Stamkos, who has 2.5 years left on his contract at $8 million per.”

LeBrun goes on to say that the two-time Stanley Cup Champion likes living in Nashville, but the hockey fit has been poor. The veteran would be picky about his next landing spot, according to the insider.

The Tampa Bay Lightning let their captain walk when Stamkos signed with the Predators. While they returned to the playoffs last season, Stamkos watched from home. Now, as another season starts to slip away from Barry Trotz, will he start to disassemble this team he pasted together?

The Predators need to get hot quickly to prevent their GM from making shape-shifting moves at the trade deadline in March. That can start on Saturday at home against the Dallas Stars.