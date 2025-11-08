The Philadelphia Eagles won back-to-back games before entering their Week 9 bye. Philadelphia rebounded from a two-game skid that had fans and analysts panicking about the defending Super Bowl champs. While the Eagles struggled at times in the first half of the season, they should once again be a powerhouse after resting and reloading over the break.

GM Howie Roseman swung several high-profile deals aimed at improving the Eagles’ disappointing defense. But the team will also benefit from Nolan Smith’s return from injury. Smith landed on IR following Week 3’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The former first-round pick is ready to get back on the field in the Eagles’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Asked if he expects to play, Smith was emphatic. “Oh yeah. Hell yeah,” the third-year linebacker said, per The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Nolan Smith set to rejoin Eagles’ defense in Week 10

Smith missed the last five games with a triceps injury. It was a concerning development as the 24-year-old defender tore his triceps in the Super Bowl and needed surgery. The Eagles were cautious with his rehab, hoping to avoid further damage.

Article Continues Below

Fortunately, Smith’s recovery went well and Philadelphia opened his 21-day return window this week. He practiced in full ahead of Monday night's matchup.

Jordan Love and company could have their hands full with a refreshed and reinforced Eagles defense. In addition to Smith, Philadelphia’s pass rush will feature newly acquired linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who was added in a trade deadline deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles also bolstered their secondary by trading for Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II. And the recently unretired Brandon Graham should suit up for Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia's offense also benefited from the bye, as the week off provided an opportunity for the team to rest. This was particularly important with AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley nursing injuries. Both Brown and Barkley practiced in full ahead of Week 10’s clash with Green Bay.