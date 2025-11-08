The Atlanta Braves officially named Walt Weiss their new manager on Monday, promoting their longtime bench coach to replace Brian Snitker, who transitioned to a senior advisory role following the 2025 season. The move begins a new era for Atlanta after a disappointing 76-86 finish, their first losing season and missed postseason since 2017.

Weiss brings both experience and familiarity. A 14-year MLB veteran, he played shortstop for Oakland, Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, and Atlanta Braves, winning American League Rookie of the Year in 1988 and a World Series title in 1989 with Oakland. He also earned All-Star honors with Atlanta in 1998 and was part of the Braves’ 1999 National League championship team. His managerial resume includes four seasons leading the Colorado Rockies (2013–2016), where he compiled a 283-365 record, before joining Atlanta’s staff in 2018 as Snitker’s top lieutenant.

“I've never been more ready to do this in my life,” Weiss shared his thoughts on taking over the managerial role in a video released by the Braves on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. “You know, all my experiences over the course of 35 years, and I played here for three years, I understand the magnitude of what that Braves logo means, and the hard work that's gone into making that logo one of the envies of the sports world. But this team's built to win.

“Talent-wise, culture-wise, when the expectations are high, and the standards are high, it means you're doing something well. I think by nature I'm an encourager, I like to encourage, I like to motivate. My fire burns pretty deep, and I'm extremely competitive. I think everybody at this level is. I love our team, I love wearing this uniform, and can't wait to get started.”

"I love our team. I love wearing this uniform. And I can't wait to get started." pic.twitter.com/oB6JoOMEXx — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 8, 2025

Article Continues Below

That nucleus includes 2023 MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., first baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Austin Riley, and second baseman Ozzie Albies, alongside a pitching rotation anchored by Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, and Spencer Schwellenbach. Young arms like Hurston Waldrep, Bryce Elder, and Joey Wentz are also part of the equation, while bullpen depth remains a priority with Raisel Iglesias entering free agency.

Weiss signed a three-year deal with an option for 2029, showing the organization’s confidence in continuity rather than overhaul. His appointment continues Atlanta’s long-standing tradition of hiring from within, a practice that has been in place since 1976. Weiss becomes just the fourth Braves manager since 1991, demonstrating the club’s preference for stability over radical change.

While the decision to hire internally didn’t sit well with some fans, Weiss’s experience and relationships within the clubhouse made him the natural successor. During his eight seasons as bench coach, the Braves won six consecutive NL East titles (2018–2023), surpassed the 100-win threshold twice, and claimed the 2021 World Series championship.

The front office has also undergone restructuring, promoting Michael Schwartze to assistant GM for player personnel and Adam Sonabend to assistant GM for major league operations. Weiss’ initial coaching staff includes Jeremy Hefner (pitching coach), Antoan Richardson (first base coach), Tony Mansolino (third base coach), and J.P. Martinez (bullpen coach).