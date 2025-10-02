A 2-2-1 form through five preseason games isn't too much to worry about for the Nashville Predators. After going into 2024-25 with high expectations, the Predators cratered, finishing in second-to-last in the Central Division with 68 points.

The team needs to get younger. In an effort to do just that, Nashville GM Barry Trotz and the front office decided to claim forward Tyson Jost off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes, according to Canes beat reporter Walt Ruff.

“After being placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, forward Tyson Jost was claimed by the Nashville Predators on Wednesday,” reported Ruff on Wednesday.

Jost, a 27-year-old former first-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche, will join his fifth NHL franchise. After five and a half seasons, the Avalanche traded him to the Minnesota Wild. A half-year with the Buffalo Sabres turned into a second midseason trade to Minnesota.

Following his second stint with the Wild, Jost was back in Buffalo for a full season before joining the Hurricanes last year. Now, he'll look to clinch a spot on Trotz and head coach Andrew Brunette's opening night roster. What could Jost bring to the Predators?

Predators look to improve on rough 1st year under Andrew Brunette

Jost's 2024-25 season with the Hurricanes was solid for a depth winger. In 39 games with Carolina, Jost notched nine points, four of those goals. In 14 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, the Canes' minor-league affiliate, Jost notched the same stat line: four goals and five assists, totaling nine points. Throughout his career, he has been a capable third or fourth-line offensive contributor in the right scenario.

That's something that Brunette and Trotz could definitely use. Especially from someone as young as Jost, as the former first-rounder could still improve at his age. With an aging, expensive core led by players like captain Roman Josi and wingers Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, getting younger and cheaper across the roster is a wise move.

Will additions like Jost help the Predators improve on last year's tough showing? If not, then more change could occur at the corner of Broadway and 5th Avenue in Nashville in 2025-26.